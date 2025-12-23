Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 171
we need to give up the price in the representation of BP, it is the most ridiculous representation for MO, in the case of the market. imho...
But how to represent it, I don't know...
1) Do you have a time gap between these periods?
2) The pattern is exhausted, recognized, and exploited by so many. Because of this, it turns into an inverse pattern.
3) I am currently working on a TS that uses graphical methods. In my opinion, if there are any working patterns, it's here.
4) I would like to make some more details to my previous post. There I seemed to have gone over the analysis of individual bars. But actually this is not true. The analysis of individual bars has the right to exist, but these key bars usually do not lie in the area of the tops.
1) As far as I remember it is not, the picture is not new, I don't remember it anymore...
2) it's nice that I am not the only one who thinks so
If i'm not the only one who thinks so ... i even may enter the market with a stop in three ticks and take 1k2 , 1k5 in 50% of cases, but it's impossible to mathematically analyze it, so it's garbage
4) everything should be able to search
So if there is someone who is good at programming divergences, then you can try to implement such a tricky pattern and test it
3) Me too ..., I can even enter with a stop at three ticks and take 1k2 , 1k5 in 50% of cases, but it's impossible to mathematically analyze, so it's garbage.
I don't agree with you there. :) I'm pretty sure that graphical methods can and should be formalized. Perhaps due to a certain complexity there is a division between 95% and 5% of those who have succeeded. But if there is a way to success in the exchange, it lies exactly in this area. At any rate, I see a lot on the screen, although it does not protect me from mistakes. However, there is always an alternative scenario. And the good news is that if everything is correct and TIME to recognize, it is not very difficult to switch to an alternative scenario, even with some (small) losses.
I won't make references, because several of the posts leave out one important detail.
The value of the target variable cannot match in time the value of the predictors, namely, the value of the target variable must be shifted backward. If it's 1 then it's one step forward, if it's 10 then it's ten steps forward.
The target variable, the teacher, must look ahead.
As an illustration of this point, an idea has been expressed here on the thread that more clearly highlights the nuance of the target variable looking ahead in relation to the predictors.
The point is this. Let's take reversals, such as the Machka. From these reversals on the history we move forward and mark the reversal in question in the past, after which the price has changed by a certain number of pips, for example by 100. We have found it. We take the next reversal and look for a change of 100 pips and thus form the teacher. This idea demonstrates very clearly the approach of formation of a target variable: a target variable must realize "looking ahead", which is quite realizable on historical data. It is the target variable that provides predictions from the model, not the application of the predict operator .
There is another important nuance to this idea. It is absolutely clear WHAT we predict: we predict the future growth/decline of the price by 100 points. This, for example, advantageously differs from ZZ, in which the teacher marks "1" for an upward knee and "0" for a downward knee. If you think about it, WHAT are we predicting?
So the requirements for the target variable are:
1. The target variable must look forward
2. There must be a clear understanding of WHAT we are predicting.
Seemingly obvious thoughts, but in practice it is not possible to implement them: either the boots are too tight, or something else interferes...
PS.
At my request, the idea was tested, but I could not find predictors for its implementation.
I answer you both.
Alexey!
To my mind, you overestimate the importance of formal tools like "cross validation" or "committees of models".
When developing models, there should be an evaluation criterion, which has NOTHING, ANYTHING to do with the learning process.
Let me list these criteria:
1. Validation of the model at a time interval FOR the learning interval.
2. Running of the Expert Advisor that uses the model in the strategy tester. Moreover, the Expert Advisor has no MM, it is the most primitive one. No stops, Take Profits, etc.
If at any point the results differ greatly from those obtained during training, the model is REPROVED, i.e. predictors have no predictive ability for the target variable. These criteria do not say: what to do, how to change - these criteria say one thing: THE MODEL IS RETURNED.
PS.
For ardent supporters of MCL I note that without all those actions and tools, which are discussed in this thread, the tester gives no basis at all for speculating on the future behavior of a trading system. The tester says: "These are the results for this time period. That's all. The tester gives exactly one figure, such as the profit factor, which refers to a certain period of history. And the statistics can only be obtained in R. And the tester is the final part of model design, but not a substitute for the whole development process.
Mr. SanSanych,
You don't have to talk about committees, it's a special case in the model selection process. About validations, no, I don't overestimate it.
2) MT does not give distribution of statistics.