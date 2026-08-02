Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1543

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Aleksey Vyazmikin:

It looks interesting, did they implement it themselves or is there a library - I mean the graphical component and the financial calculations.

As for the results, it seems that profitability and Sharpe Ratio are not enough - almost no margin for slippages and commissions, if there are any.

the tester for python, liba - there are plenty of different ones

As for everything else - now I drive with different parameters and I lose enthusiasm, the same overfit as in the forest

it's not hard to understand where the trainee is and where the test is. That is, in fact, nothing has changed, catbust did not give advantages.

Later I will try lstm.


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Regarding everything else - now I race with different parameters and enthusiasm disappears, the same overfit as the forest

What are the chips and targets?

[Deleted]  
Grail:

What are the features and targets?

The increments are normal, the targets are random from training to training, through different steps (like a zigzag with floating parameters)

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

increments are normal, targeted randomly from training to training, through different steps (like a zigzag with floating parameters)

ok

i had no good results with returns or increments, it was too noisy, i couldn't trade that way((

[Deleted]  
It is a grail:

clearly

It's not so good with returns or increments, it's too noisy, you can't trade that way(((.

If they do, they are short-lived, or the spread is smaller. If they do, they are short-lived, or there is less of a spread.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

You can take more order and fewer trades, but there are no normal patterns. If there are, they are short-lived, or less spread

What do you expect...

sad

Of course, you can fight noise in many ways, but it comes out as "axe soup".

[Deleted]  
Grail:

Well, what did you want...


It was just interesting to compare the classifiers

I didn't get much from the screenshot.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

It was just interesting to compare the classifiers

I did not understand much from the screenshot

classifier - forest, chips - momentum signs(10,20,40,80,160,640,1280,2560,5120) target - direction sign ZZ(10)

there's nothing to compare, it's a lame configuration

[Deleted]  
Grail:

classifier - forest, chips - momentum signs(10,20,40,80,160,640,1280,2560,5120) target - direction sign ZZ(10)

Have you tried to montecarrelize the fiches\returns? and add them to the training sample. I.e. make several implementations of the process with different drifts etc. The only thing I haven't done yet

because when we take differences from prices, we lose amounts, fiches get incomplete. Montecarlo can be fixed... probably

https://programmingforfinance.com/2017/11/monte-carlo-simulations-of-future-stock-prices-in-python/

Monte Carlo Simulations of Future Stock Prices in Python
Monte Carlo Simulations of Future Stock Prices in Python
  • programmingforfinance.com
A Monte Carlo simulation is a method that allows for the generation of future potential outcomes of a given event. In this case, we are trying to model the price pattern of a given stock or portfolio of assets a predefined amount of days into the future. With Python, R, and other programming languages, we can generate thousands of outcomes on...
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Have you tried to montecarrelize fiches\returns? and add them to the training sample. I.e. make several implementations of the process with different drifts etc. The only thing I haven't done yet

because when we take differences from prices, we lose amounts, fiches get incomplete. Montecarlo can be fixed... probably

https://programmingforfinance.com/2017/11/monte-carlo-simulations-of-future-stock-prices-in-python/

I tried lots of things, IMHO it's a sad business to fix the sign for future increments, at least I never learned how to do anything good with it, it's not about peculiarities of configuration but close to zero predictability, which is completely leveled out by trade costs.

Increments are "micro"-level, like movements of atoms, and it's necessary to focus something less noisy, something like trendiness/flatness, than to filter the usual TS of pullback and impulse ones.

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