Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1369
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So there's nothing to say, since no one is going to want it. Interesting? Yes, but it is unlikely anyone will apply in practice, they will say blabbermouth Ha Ha. And you are the only one left here, Maxim, scaring everyone away with your one-man presence of a know-it-all. This is one of the fundamental features of the field of machine learning. There are only three of them. Three postulates that I wanted to talk about in my video, which will surely come someday. There I tell you why the advice you give is interesting, but no one will use it. Rarely will they listen, but that's all. This is the problem of MO that the researcher does not succeed.
That's how it is...
My advice is used perfectly well, then they forget that it is mine and begin to think that they came up with it themselves... this is normal, this is how the brain works
They listen because I read books and provide unbiased information with references to primary sources, not just absurd bullshit.Lately I have been studying only in English, since almost no one here speaks it, so I stopped throwing super interesting information from various sources
Yes, and look at the only one left here is you Maxim, all scare with his sole presence of know-it-all.
Some went to the other side (Reshetov, Alyosha), Dr-Tr bitcoins all poured and hated the market, Koldun was banned for a photojob with horses, Maxim only one who stayed, who tries, but so far the results are modest, but who has a fantastic? Almost all of us are doomed to failure, we all set our sights on the impossible, and bitterly regret it.
But this is the grail:
Almost all of us are doomed to fail, we all set our sights on the impossible, and we will bitterly regret it.
I believe that most of us are destined for a place in the garbage can. The strong will take away the bone from the weak. The smart ones will win that bone from the strong ones at cards.
Some are dead (Reshetov, Alyosha), Dr-Tr bitcoins all drained and hated the market, Koldun was banned for a photojob with horses, Maxim only one who remained, who tries, but so far the results are modest, but who has them fantastic? Almost all of us are doomed to failure, we all set our sights on the impossible, and bitterly regret it.
But this is the grail:
It's a monitor brightness test - the screen on my work computer is black and I thought it was a joke, but then I saw the picture on my netbook...
But still interesting question is how someone selects models? By what criteria is the decision that one model is better than another? I have without convention has a way and it is quite interesting. In any case, he sifts out exactly the bad ones. But among the good ones also come across neither this nor that.
If you do it by hand, the first step is finnish indicators.
The second stage, the stability of the classification over time and the metrics of the model.
The third stage is the structure of the model.
Stage four - improving the structure of the selected models/extracting potentially useful information.
Fifth stage - forming new model.
The holiday can't go on all night, and exactly at midnight the carriage turned into a pumpkin. (
Sad. An error in calculation or interpretation of the result?
The holiday can't go on all night, and exactly at midnight the carriage turned into a pumpkin. (
The result of naive forecasting of EUR/USD close M1 mv(11) values for 6 points ahead. NS from you honestly learned naive forecasting, it's a pity it's not enough for trading.
The result of naive forecasting of EUR/USD close M1 muv(11) values for 6 points ahead. You have honestly learned how to make naive predictions, it's a pity it's not enough for trading.
Lately I've been studying only in English, since almost no one here speaks it, so I stopped sending super interesting information from different sources
I use translator of all pages in chrome and it's more or less understandable)
So throw the links. Someone or something will be useful.
Does anyone else use python besides Yuri? is the connector to mt5 super simple and easy? without any dlls and other nonsense
I was thinking to write an article