Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1192
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found it, in fact, the first time
Yes, thanks, I already downloaded it )
statistics is the head or whatever... in short, a framework for searching statistical patterns should be built later, like to find what to overfit with a neural network
You once wrote about Quantopian. Do they have anything interesting?
I haven't visited them for a long time. Well, the traders there, if you can call them that, are more sophisticated than here, there are different articles
It's been a long time since I've been here. Well, the traders there, if you can call them that, are more sophisticated than here, there are different articles
And the approach itself - when all in one environment and analysis and trading? I want to know how it looks in practice.
And the approach itself - when everything is in one environment and analysis and trading? I wonder how it looks like in practice.
In practice, there are api to different exchanges and brokerage companies, why not... especially if crypto exchanges are popular now, i think it's easy to get hooked on python.
For me it looks like a fabulous language for trading. I'm still looking for my own system in MO, I don't know yet.
Well, in practice, there are api to different exchanges and brokerage houses, why not... especially if crypto exchanges are popular now, I think it's easy to get hooked up with python at all
For me it looks like a fabulous language for trading. I am still in search of my MO system.
I haven't studied the details either. It seemed to me that in their environment you can't connect any arbitrary package - only approved ones. And what if I don't like their quotes?
It is not clear how much the pluses outweigh the minuses.
I didn't look into it in detail either. It seemed to me that in their environment you can not connect any arbitrary package - only approved. And what if I don't like their quotes?
It's not clear how much the pros outweigh the cons.
their environment is also a package, the tester is basically there and the downloader of quotes in my opinion... you don't have to do anything on the site...
I don't have to do anything on the web site.
I don't know, it's a hassle to switch to another language to build TS, for me purely because of the MO, because I like it.
Maxim, have you searched for C# .net libraries for MO?
It would be cool if there is something, MT5 has support of .net libraries, the Windows supports NET Framework long time ago, now I checked the Googled articleSimple C# Compiler- without installing anything to the Windows, I got my "Hello Windows" in the console... cool, technologies, though!
If Metaquotes are moving in this direction, it means there will be support, or rather there already is and it will be convenient to get the model in Sharp, and connect it in MT without tinkering
;)
Maxim, have you searched for C# .net libraries by MO?
It would be cool if there is something, MT5 has .net support, in the Windows itself there is already NET Framework support, now I checked the Googled articleSimple C# Compiler- without installing anything in the Windows, I got my "Hello Windows" in the console... cool, technology, however!
If Metacvots are moving in this direction, it means there will be support, or rather there already is and it will be convenient to get the model in Sharp, and connect it in MT without tinkering
;)
the c++ libs are all MO, for sharp there's Accord-framework.net, I don't know anymore
they made a special language like for MO... I forget the name... sharp is something like that... but in fact there's nothing there, the topic isn't developing because everyone is pythonizing
the topic is not developing because everyone is pythoning
I guess you're right, I googled it, it's simple, it's from a blog:
Starting to write in Python... first scripts, then my first "big" program... I started writing working code right away. Sometimes I didn't even understand how it worked, but then I wrote and got a working script. This was especially satisfying, because I was using these scripts for my own needs. At first I wrote a little scraper that took some data from the site, which I would then process in a program I wrote back in Lazarus (how long ago that was...). I didn't know the language well, but the script was written almost blindly in nano, thanks to examples in documentation and google.
I guess you're right, you googled it, it's simple from a blog:
MoM is a high-level activity, python is a high-level language... what can be more harmonious. with all sorts of dlls to build a working model, let alone research something
on mql5 as well... but here i have a good tester and a base :)