My stoploss s/l not working
Please explain by what you mean with "doesn't work".
Also, remember that a Sell Position closes at the Ask price, not the Bid price and that chart OHLC prices are Bid prices.
This one is the source code kindly run this on a demo account
it runs on live account and tester,
But when it comes to demo account it doesnt work
<Decompiled code deleted>
Ask the real owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.
Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way, we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.
See also
Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13
How can I recognize a decompiled code ? - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2 #17 (2017)
134317 - MQL4 programming forum (2011)
If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.
Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because “someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that?”
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
My EA works with modified stop loss
when I test with tester EA work correctly with closing stop loss
but when I run on the demo account stop loss doesn't work
kindly someone hlp me out for this problem