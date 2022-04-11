My stoploss s/l not working

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My EA works with modified stop loss

when I test with tester EA work correctly with closing stop loss

but when I run on the demo account stop loss doesn't work



kindly someone hlp me out for this problem

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please explain by what you mean with "doesn't work".

Also, remember that a Sell Position closes at the Ask price, not the Bid price and that chart OHLC prices are Bid prices.

This one is the source code kindly run this on a demo account

it runs on live account and tester,

But when it comes to demo account it doesnt work

<Decompiled code deleted>

 
Sachin A M #:

<Decompiled code deleted>

It is against forum rules to post decompiled code.

Do so again and you may be banned.

 

Ask the real owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.

Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way, we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.

See also
          Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13
          How can I recognize a decompiled code ? - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2 #17 (2017)
          134317 - MQL4 programming forum (2011)

If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.

Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because “someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that?”

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