Vanessa Madalane #:
Try service desk 
Please how can I contact the service desk?
 
BANJO OLUWASEGUN #:
Contacts and requests
 
My laptop got damaged and I didn't save my mt5 account number. After installing a new mt5,  Please how do I get it back? I have checked my mail but all to no avail. Thanks! 
 
Austine Janet # I didn't save my mt5 account number. … how do I get it back?

No such thing as a "MT5 account number." Perhaps you mean your broker's account number.

If it is a demo account, open a new one. Otherwise, only your broker can help you.

 
Contact your broker! I'm assuming it is a real trading account.

If you were using a MetaQuotes demo account, then just register a new one.

 

hi i want to verify my seller account but its show request failed please help 

 
We can't do much for you here on the forum. You will probably have to contact the service desk — Contacts and requests

 

Hi... I've Just Pucrhased Indikator on Mql5, but cannot install to MT4, it said "Product is purchased, but not downloaded yet". how i can find download button on my MT4? thx

 
Sky4rc #:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Thanks for your guidence before, but it's not work. I cannot install it


