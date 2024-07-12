how to open multiple MT5 instances on Mac - page 2
sorry all, the below solution doesn't work as there is no MT4 or MT5 on Mac Crossover:
https://www.codeweavers.com/crossover/download
So it doesn't work.
Best option is to go with Parallels. Keep in mind that also in Parallels that current version of Parallels doesn't support MT4 anymore - it only support old version of MT5 (not current version of MT5).
Its not possible in MAC. I would suggest use parallels to simulate windows environment or just get a medium spec PC.
I agree 100%. Parallels Desktop is currently by far the best solution to run native Windows applications on a MAC.
Yes, it costs money, but that's nothing compared to an instable or non-working trading environment that may cost a lot more due to malfunctions.
If you have the money for a MAC, and the money for trading, you should be able to spend some money on appropriate software solutions.
If not, better quit trading sooner than later.
Best option is to go with Parallels. Keep in mind that also in Parallels that current version of Parallels doesn't support MT4 anymore - it only support old version of MT5 (not current version of MT5).
update: the latest version of Parallels does accept one version of MT4: from tradersway (version 4.0 Build 1402).
You can start as many as you want using a different wineprefix
Just create empty folders where ever you want. Mine are /Users/cip/Desktop/Multi-mt5/1, /Users/cip/Desktop/Multi-mt5/2, /Users/cip/Desktop/Multi-mt5/3 etc. Set that on the WINEPREFIX and run the entire line in a terminal.
Vous pouvez en démarrer autant que vous le souhaitez en utilisant un préfixe wine différent
Créez simplement des dossiers vidéos où vous le souhaitez. Les miens sont /Users/cip/Desktop/Multi-mt5/1, /Users/cip/Desktop/Multi-mt5/2, /Users/cip/Desktop/Multi-mt5/3 etc. Définissez-le sur WINEPREFIX et exécutez la ligne entière dans un terminal.
This interests me a lot, not against a simple user so I don't understand what you just wrote!!
Set it to WINEPREFIX--> ie?
run the entire line in a terminal. --> How do I know the entire line to put in the terminal?
sorry but I'm not a Mac pro, just a simple user.
thank you for your return :) :)
Ciprian Herman #:
"/Applications/MetaTrader 5.app/Contents/SharedSupport/wine/bin/wine64" "/Users/cip/Library/Application Support/net.metaquotes.wine.metatrader5/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5/terminal64.exe"
It works like a charm. Tks
If you have a M1 or newer mac with Sonoma, the best way to use Win apps in 2024 is https://getwhisky.app, you can create multiple installations and run them in parallel. It's much easier and works better than crossover/parallels/etc
Thank you! This worked nicely
It's much easier and works better than crossover/parallels/etc
Really? I tried your suggestion and received an error message immediately after the first terminal started.
And a quick google search didn't offer any option to upgrade to Wine 8.0
So in terms of simplicity and usable for normal end-users, this is clearly NO option.