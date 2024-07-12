how to open multiple MT5 instances on Mac - page 2

Its not possible in MAC. I would suggest use parallels to simulate windows environment or just get a medium spec PC.
 

sorry all, the below solution doesn't work as there is no MT4 or MT5 on Mac Crossover:

https://www.codeweavers.com/crossover/download

So it doesn't work.

Best option is to go with Parallels. Keep in mind that also in Parallels that current version of Parallels doesn't support MT4 anymore - it only support old version of MT5 (not current version of MT5).

 
Raymond Heriel Mbowe #:
I agree 100%. Parallels Desktop is currently by far the best solution to run native Windows applications on a MAC.

Yes, it costs money, but that's nothing compared to an instable or non-working trading environment that may cost a lot more due to malfunctions.

If you have the money for a MAC, and the money for trading, you should be able to spend some money on appropriate software solutions. 

If not, better quit trading sooner than later.

 
Manoj Kumar Krishnamurthy Gururaj #:

update: the latest version of Parallels does accept one version of MT4: from tradersway (version 4.0 Build 1402).

 

You can start as many as you want using a different wineprefix

WINEPREFIX=/Users/cip/Desktop/Multi-mt5/2 "/Applications/MetaTrader 5.app/Contents/SharedSupport/wine/bin/wine64" "/Users/cip/Library/Application Support/net.metaquotes.wine.metatrader5/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5/terminal64.exe"

Just create empty folders where ever you want. Mine are /Users/cip/Desktop/Multi-mt5/1,  /Users/cip/Desktop/Multi-mt5/2, /Users/cip/Desktop/Multi-mt5/3 etc. Set that on the WINEPREFIX and run the entire line in a terminal.  

# Ciprian Herman  :

This interests me a lot, not against a simple user so I don't understand what you just wrote!!


Set it to WINEPREFIX--> ie?

run the entire line in a terminal. --> How do I know the entire line to put in the terminal?

sorry but I'm not a Mac pro, just a simple user.

thank you for your return :) :)

 

Ciprian Herman #:

"/Applications/MetaTrader 5.app/Contents/SharedSupport/wine/bin/wine64" "/Users/cip/Library/Application Support/net.metaquotes.wine.metatrader5/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5/terminal64.exe"


It works like a charm. Tks

 
If you have a M1 or newer mac with Sonoma, the best way to use Win apps in 2024 is https://getwhisky.app, you can create multiple installations and run them in parallel. It's much easier and works better than crossover/parallels/etc
sel-lo-bai-ha #:
If you have a M1 or newer mac with Sonoma, the best way to use Win apps in 2024 is https://getwhisky.app, you can create multiple installations and run them in parallel. It's much easier and works better than crossover/parallels/etc

Thank you! This worked nicely

 
sel-lo-bai-ha #:
It's much easier and works better than crossover/parallels/etc

Really? I tried your suggestion and received an error message immediately after the first terminal started.

err

And a quick google search didn't offer any option to upgrade to Wine 8.0

So in terms of simplicity and usable for normal end-users, this is clearly NO option.

