how to open multiple MT5 instances on Mac

Copy your MetaTrader directory into your programs folder, something like this: MetaTrader 5 (2), MetaTrader 5 (3)... and so on.

 
You can also install MT5 multiple times as per your needs and requirements to different different folders created specially as you stated for multiple instance, hope attached screenshot will make you understand how you can have different folders and multiple instances for installed MT5 Client Terminal and they all will work simultaneously at the same time



 
I know this works quite well on a PC. But how can I do the simlar trick on a MAC?

 
I am sorry to say but I am not a MAC user so I may not be able to help you in this aspect
 

Hello


Have anybody solved this mac issue? I tried very simple solutions but didn't work. I just downloaded the installer again and make it install double copy just different name(adding "-2") but didn't work. There were all the similar accounts and eas etc...


Thanks


I want to resolve similar issues on my Mac. Any solution?

 
I guess I am just very dense ... I have tried this and can't see to make it work ... Can someone explain it in detail
 
same for me , any idea how can solving ?
 
This may help, install VMWare to run Windows on your Mac and install Metatrader there.

Finally! Finally!! Finally!!! I can run more than 1 MT5 instance on my Mac. (without using a virtual machine and BUYING a Windows licence)

1.) Install MT5 for Mac OS from broker or Metaquotes

2.) Install CrossOver https://www.codeweavers.com/crossover/download (these are the people behind Wine)

3.) Search for MT5 in CrossOver app, install and you have 2 instances of MT5 running on your Mac without spending hundreds of dollars.

Sorry for all the excitement but I've been trying to do this for ages and no-one has been able to offer any advice beyond the old 'rename the folder and install multiple instances' which does not work on a Mac.


I hope this solves this problem for someone else.

