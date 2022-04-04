anyone about mt5?
You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
I read this, as he wanted to know if this is possible with standard tools.
here is the answer no, bcs metaquote isnt interrested in scanners
If you think about it a little you will realise that your request does not make much sense. If you had asked which symbols are approaching Yesterday's highs and lows it would make more sense. Today's highs and lows however, are still underdetermined or in the very least currently being created.
However, irrespective of the request, an EA could scan the current symbols in the Market Watch and alert you about it. You will either have to code it yourself or hire someone in the freelance jobs section to do it for you.
I specifically meant Today's High and Low, the way it shows on market watch High and Low price
Do you mean something like this?
Do you mean something like this?
Hello David, Thanks but its not this. Please check attachment, I need to somehow find those pairs that have their current price near to the HIGH or the Low they made during the day ( HIGh and LOW as listed on market watch). This is where I can quickly open only those charts. Reading every single pair columns and checking their prices gives a lot of headache
