anyone about mt5?

New comment
 

Hi,

 does anyone know what to do to instanty find those pairs on marketwatch that are closest to their Today's high or low?  


rgd's

 

You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
          No free help (2017)

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
          No free help (2017)

 
David Diez #: Hope this helps, attach it into a chart and see the magic.

According to forum rules, you should only post/attach source code files (.mqh/.mq4/.mq5), not executables which will normally be deleted by moderators.

 
William Roeder #:

You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
          No free help (2017)

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
          No free help (2017)

I read this, as he wanted to know if this is possible with standard tools.

here is the answer no, bcs metaquote isnt interrested in scanners

 
pcindia: does anyone know what to do to instanty find those pairs on marketwatch that are closest to their Today's high or low? 

If you think about it a little you will realise that your request does not make much sense. If you had asked which symbols are approaching Yesterday's highs and lows it would make more sense. Today's highs and lows however, are still underdetermined or in the very least currently being created.

However, irrespective of the request, an EA could scan the current symbols in the Market Watch and alert you about it. You will either have to code it yourself or hire someone in the freelance jobs section to do it for you.

 
amando #:

I read this, as he wanted to know if this is possible with standard tools.

here is the answer no, bcs metaquote isnt interrested in scanners

Thanks Amando!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If you think about it a little you will realise that your request does not make much sense. If you had asked which symbols are approaching Yesterday's highs and lows it would make more sense. Today's highs and lows however, are still underdetermined or in the very least currently being created.

However, irrespective of the request, an EA could scan the current symbols in the Market Watch and alert you about it. You will either have to code it yourself or hire someone in the freelance jobs section to do it for you.

I specifically meant Today's High and Low, the way it shows on market watch High and Low price

 
pcindia

Are you saying that you can see the future??? Can you see what the highs and lows of prices will be today?

 
pcindia:

Hi,

 does anyone know what to do to instanty find those pairs on marketwatch that are closest to their Today's high or low?  


rgd's

Do you mean something like this?


 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Are you saying that you can see the future??? Can you see what the highs and lows of prices will be today?

today means the day that started 12.oo minight till the time I open my platform( whcih is in the morning or noon ) Today

 
David Diez #:

Do you mean something like this?


Hello David, Thanks but its not this. Please check attachment, I need to somehow find those pairs that have their current price near to the HIGH or the Low they made during the day ( HIGh and LOW as listed on market watch).  This is where I can quickly open only those charts. Reading every single pair columns and checking their prices gives a lot of headache

                   

Files:
Capture.JPG  150 kb
12
New comment