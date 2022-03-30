Need assistance on 'Financial operation are limited' account
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.30 05:32You can try once again today evening (or tomorrow for example), because as far as I know - they (the service desk) are already fixing this issue.
We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience.
I have the same issue and am unsure how can I resolve this situation if Service Desk doesn't function, if its not working for us then may be the same situation from other end too it shouldn't be working for them too and don't know when Service Desk will be fixed and when my MQL account will be as a normal user as in past.
We are trying to run the business and clients chasing us are expecting responses too if this is the state really unsure where shall we quit it off and let the refunds go ON as this situation is totally unexpected
I think - the service desk should work now so you can try to contact.
Tried it Sergey -but still the same situation, not sure why is it like that or its just my bad luck that am stuck in this situation
I can not check it but as far as I know - it is possible to create a tickt in the service desk, just go to Contacts and requests and -
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
Hope it can go resolved the soonest as its really damaging the goodwill and performance of MQL towards my clients too
Hi,
Yesterday when I logged in to my account, I notice that I've got red banner on my account saying "Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team". I tried but after the end of the Service Desk Chat helper, it did not create a ticket.
How do I contact the technical support team?
Thanks!