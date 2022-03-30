Need assistance on 'Financial operation are limited' account

Hi,


Yesterday when I logged in to my account, I notice that I've got red banner on my account saying "Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team". I tried but after the end of the Service Desk Chat helper, it did not create a ticket.


How do I contact the technical support team?


Thanks!

 

Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.30 05:32

You can try once again today evening (or tomorrow for example), because as far as I know - they (the service desk) are already fixing this issue.

 

Sergey Golubev #:


Thank you

 

Sergei: I have the same issue.  I have a ticket open, but can’t save my updated comment.  Can you please check my account status?

 Thanks 

 
I can not check anything.
But as far as I know - they (the service desk) was fixing something at night.
So, you can repeat later today.
 
Same condition of mine too, really don't know which end should I go and ask for help in this situation when Service Desk is not working. I have a ticket open, can’t save my updated comment and no replies too from Service Desk

We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience.

I have the same issue and am unsure how can I resolve this situation if Service Desk doesn't function, if its not working for us then may be the same situation from other end too it shouldn't be working for them too and don't know when Service Desk will be fixed and when my MQL account will be as a normal user as in past.

We are trying to run the business and clients chasing us are expecting responses too if this is the state really unsure where shall we quit it off and let the refunds go ON as this situation is totally unexpected
 
Rohit Kumar Yadav #:
I have the same issue and am unsure how can I resolve this situation if Service Desk doesn't function, if its not working for us then may be the same situation from other end too it shouldn't be working for them too and don't know when Service Desk will be fixed and when my MQL account will be as a normal user as in past.
I think - the service desk should work now so you can try to contact.

 
Tried it Sergey -but still the same situation, not sure why is it like that or its just my bad luck that am stuck in this situation


 
I have the same situation as everyone else in the chat plus I just bought an indicator that I need help downloading to my charts.  Is there anyone I can talk to for assistance with both the matters ?
 
I can not check it but as far as I know - it is possible to create a tickt in the service desk, just go to Contacts and requests and -

Loss access to MQL5

Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00

Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.


Sergey Golubev #:

I can not check it but as far as I know - it is possible to create a tickt in the service desk, just go to Contacts and requests and -


I can totally understand your state and explanations too, but its just that cannot add any further comments over existing ticket and definitely cannot raise the new ticket for the same request due to limitations of service desk of MQL5

Hope it can go resolved the soonest as its really damaging the goodwill and performance of MQL towards my clients too
