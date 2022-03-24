How can I make this more efficient?
create_label(IntegerToString(column_no)+"1",column_no,1,DoubleToString(correlation(base,"AUDCAD"),2)+"%",text_color(correlation(base,"AUDCAD")),0);
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Call your functions once, save the result in a variable, use the variable multiple times.
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On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)
On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer() - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #10 (2020)
Is it mystical?! It is! - Withdraw - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Synchronize Server Data with Terminal Data - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
SymbolInfoInteger doesn't work - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
-
Call your functions once, save the result in a variable, use the variable multiple times.
-
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)
On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer() - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #10 (2020)
Is it mystical?! It is! - Withdraw - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Synchronize Server Data with Terminal Data - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
SymbolInfoInteger doesn't work - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
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I have developed a correlation matrix however I know it can be made more efficient. Some 'cells' do not load, and i would like it to update every tick. What methods could improve the efficiency of it?