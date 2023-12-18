Invalid stops - page 2

Vladimir Karputov #:

Step #3:

You are playing with me ?

 
Now I am waiting for the result from you - you must complete all four steps and show the result. I'm waiting ...
 
Stop playing games, I don't have time for that
 
Edinson Perez # :
Stop playing games, I don't have time for that

There are no games here. You want to get help - it means that you simply have to follow all the instructions.

So, you need to complete all four steps - as a result, you should get the correct template for the MQL5 Expert Advisor. I'm still waiting for you to complete your task.

 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      Bobadas.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

Fine. Now we connect the trading classes, write the input parameters and initialize the variables:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       TestEA.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                      https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn"
#property version   "1.001"
#property description "Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing - in Points (1.00055-1.00045=10 points)"
//---
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
//---
CPositionInfo  m_position;                   // object of CPositionInfo class
CTrade         m_trade;                      // object of CTrade class
CSymbolInfo    m_symbol;                     // object of CSymbolInfo class
//--- input parameters
input group             "Trading settings"
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      InpWorkingPeriod        = PERIOD_CURRENT; // Working timeframe
input uint                 InpStopLoss             = 150;            // Stop Loss (SL)
input uint                 InpTakeProfit           = 460;            // Take Profit (TP)
input uint                 InpTrailingStop         = 250;            // Trailing Stop, min distance from price to SL ('0' -> OFF)
input uint                 InpTrailingStep         = 50;             // Trailing Step
input group             "Position size management (lot calculation)"
input double               InpLots                 = 0.01;           // Lots
input group             "Additional features"
input ulong                InpDeviation            = 10;             // Deviation, in Points (1.00045-1.00055=10 points)
input ulong                InpMagic                = 200;            // Magic number
//---
double   m_stop_loss                = 0.0;      // Stop Loss                  -> double
double   m_take_profit              = 0.0;      // Take Profit                -> double
double   m_trailing_stop            = 0.0;      // Trailing Stop              -> double
double   m_trailing_step            = 0.0;      // Trailing Step              -> double

datetime m_prev_bars                = 0;        // "0" -> D'1970.01.01 00:00';
bool     m_init_error               = false;    // error on InInit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- forced initialization of variables
   m_stop_loss                = 0.0;      // Stop Loss                  -> double
   m_take_profit              = 0.0;      // Take Profit                -> double
   m_trailing_stop            = 0.0;      // Trailing Stop              -> double
   m_trailing_step            = 0.0;      // Trailing Step              -> double
   m_prev_bars                = 0;        // "0" -> D'1970.01.01 00:00';
   m_init_error               = false;    // error on InInit
//---
   if(InpTrailingStop!=0 && InpTrailingStep==0)
     {
      string err_text=(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian")?
                      "Трейлинг невозможен: параметр \"Trailing Step\" равен нулю!":
                      "Trailing is not possible: parameter \"Trailing Step\" is zero!";
      if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) // when testing, we will only output to the log about incorrect input parameters
         Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ",err_text);
      else // if the Expert Advisor is run on the chart, tell the user about the error
         Alert(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ",err_text);
      //---
      m_init_error=true;
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
//---
   ResetLastError();
   if(!m_symbol.Name(Symbol())) // sets symbol name
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: CSymbolInfo.Name");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   RefreshRates();
//---
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name());
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation);
//---
   m_stop_loss                = InpStopLoss                 * m_symbol.Point();
   m_take_profit              = InpTakeProfit               * m_symbol.Point();
   m_trailing_stop            = InpTrailingStop             * m_symbol.Point();
   m_trailing_step            = InpTrailingStep             * m_symbol.Point();
//--- check the input parameter "Lots"
   string err_text="";
   if(!CheckVolumeValue(InpLots,err_text))
     {
      if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) // when testing, we will only output to the log about incorrect input parameters
         Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ",err_text);
      else // if the Expert Advisor is run on the chart, tell the user about the error
         Alert(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ",err_text);
      //---
      m_init_error=true;
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Refreshes the symbol quotes data                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RefreshRates()
  {
//--- refresh rates
   if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","RefreshRates error");
      return(false);
     }
//--- protection against the return value of "zero"
   if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0)
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","Ask == 0.0 OR Bid == 0.0");
      return(false);
     }
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check the correctness of the position volume                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckVolumeValue(double volume,string &error_description)
  {
//--- minimal allowed volume for trade operations
   double min_volume=m_symbol.LotsMin();
   if(volume<min_volume)
     {
      if(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian")
         error_description=StringFormat("Объем меньше минимально допустимого SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN=%.2f",min_volume);
      else
         error_description=StringFormat("Volume is less than the minimal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN=%.2f",min_volume);
      return(false);
     }
//--- maximal allowed volume of trade operations
   double max_volume=m_symbol.LotsMax();
   if(volume>max_volume)
     {
      if(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian")
         error_description=StringFormat("Объем больше максимально допустимого SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX=%.2f",max_volume);
      else
         error_description=StringFormat("Volume is greater than the maximal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX=%.2f",max_volume);
      return(false);
     }
//--- get minimal step of volume changing
   double volume_step=m_symbol.LotsStep();
   int ratio=(int)MathRound(volume/volume_step);
   if(MathAbs(ratio*volume_step-volume)>0.0000001)
     {
      if(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian")
         error_description=StringFormat("Объем не кратен минимальному шагу SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP=%.2f, ближайший правильный объем %.2f",
                                        volume_step,ratio*volume_step);
      else
         error_description=StringFormat("Volume is not a multiple of the minimal step SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP=%.2f, the closest correct volume is %.2f",
                                        volume_step,ratio*volume_step);
      return(false);
     }
   error_description="Correct volume value";
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vladimir Karputov #:

Fine. Now we connect the trading classes, write the input parameters and initialize the variables:

And with that ? I already have the code I need, it just doesn't work quite right yet

 
Edinson Perez # :

And with that ? I already have the code I need, it just doesn't work quite right yet

YOU did not follow the last instruction. I'm waiting.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

YOU did not follow the last instruction. I'm waiting.

I don't understand what you want me to do

