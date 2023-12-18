Invalid stops
The cycle of enumeration of positions must be written correctly. 1. Cycle bypass. 2. Choosing a position - this step is the most important!!!
See example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate all positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CalculateAllPositions() { int total=0; for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic) total++; //--- for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current positions { ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(index); if(ticket>0); { if(PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL)==Symbol() && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==InpMagic) { total++ } } } //--- return(total); }
Corrected code? but the error is not generated by PositionsTotal()
Where is your code? You should fix your code (see post#1) and post your corrected code.
- 2022.03.20
- www.mql5.com
Step 1: ALWAYS use the 'MQL5 Wizard' - this is very important!
Follow step 1 and show your result.
After that, I will show you how to go through step 2.
Paso 1: SIEMPRE use el ' Asistente MQL5 ' - ¡esto es muy importante!
Siga el paso 1 y muestre su resultado.
Después de eso, le mostraré cómo realizar el paso 2.
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> CTrade trade; CSymbolInfo *m_symbol; ulong trade_ticket = 0; bool time_passed = true; int prev_num_velas = 0; void OnTick() { int num_velas = Bars(_Symbol,_Period); if (num_velas > prev_num_velas) { //Print(PositionsTotal(), " $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$"); /* for (int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0; i--){ if(!trade.PositionClose(PositionGetSymbol(i))) { //--- failure message Print(PositionGetSymbol(i), " +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ PositionClose() method failed. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(),". Code description: ",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print(PositionGetSymbol(i), " /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(), " (",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(),")"); } } */ int total=0; for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); if(ticket>0){ if(PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL)==Symbol()) {// && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==InpMagic) total = total + 1; } } } Print("Total: ", total); //---- Candle7 OHLC double O9=NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(),_Period,9),4); double C9=NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(),_Period,9),4); //---- Candle7 OHLC double O8=NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(),_Period,8),4); double C8=NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(),_Period,8),4); //---- Candle7 OHLC double O7=NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(),_Period,7),4); double C7=NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(),_Period,7),4); //---- Candle6 OHLC double O6=NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(),_Period,6),4); double C6=NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(),_Period,6),4); //---- Candle5 OHLC double O5=NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(),_Period,5),4); double C5=NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(),_Period,5),4); //---- Candle4 OHLC double O4=NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(),_Period,4),4); double C4=NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(),_Period,4),4); //---- Candle3 OHLC double O3=NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(),_Period,3),4); double C3=NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(),_Period,3),4); //---- Candle2 OHLC double O2=NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(),_Period,2),4); double C2=NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(),_Period,2),4); //---- Candle1 OHLC double O1=NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(),_Period,1),4); double C1=NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(),_Period,1),4); if (O1 > C1 && O2 < C2 && O3 > C3 && O4 > C4 && O5 > C5 && O6 > C6 && O7 > C7 && time_passed == true) { for(int x=8; x<=500; x++) { double O10=NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(),_Period,x),4); double C10=NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(),_Period,x),4); if (O10 < C10 && C10 < C2) { double Ask = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK), _Digits); double Bid = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID), _Digits); Print("ACA: ", Ask, " ACA: ", Bid-5000*_Point); //trade.Buy(1, _Symbol, Ask, 0, 0, NULL); ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////trade.Buy(1, _Symbol, Ask, 0, 0, NULL); //Print(Ask-Bid); trade.Buy(1, _Symbol, Ask, Bid-7000*_Point, Ask+900000*_Point, NULL); //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////trade_ticket = trade.ResultOrder(); /* ulong ticket; MqlTradeRequest request = {}; MqlTradeResult result = {}; double newsl; for(int i=0; i<PositionsTotal();i++) { ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); if(ticket>0) { request.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; // type of trade operation request.position = ticket; // ticket of the position double precio = request.price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); request.symbol = PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol request.sl = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL); // Stop Loss of the position request.tp = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP); // Take Profit of the position request.magic = 100; // MagicNumber of the position //newsl = NormalizeDouble(m_symbol.Ask()-5000*m_symbol.Point(),m_symbol.Digits()); newsl = NormalizeDouble(Ask-12000*_Point,_Digits); Print("Aca estoy"); if(newsl>request.sl) { request.sl = newsl; if(!OrderSend(request,result)) { PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code } //--- information about the operation PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order); } } }*/ //trade. //////ulong ticker = OrderTicket(); //////double precio = OrderOpenPrice(); //apertura = OrderOpenPrice(); /// if (OrderSelect(trade_ticket) != 0) { //trade.OrderModify(ticker,precio, precio-5000*_Point, NULL); /// trade.OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), OrderOpenPrice()-5000*_Point, 0, OrderExpiration()); //OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), OrderOpenPrice()-5000*_Point, 0, OrderExpiration()); /// } time_passed = false; EventSetTimer(60*2*2); //Print(PositionsTotal(), " $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$"); //Print("########################################################################################### ",_Period, " NUEVO"); break; } } } //Print(PositionsTotal(), " %%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%"); prev_num_velas = num_velas; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { time_passed = true; }
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2022.03.21 06:41
Step 1: ALWAYS use the 'MQL5 Wizard' - this is very important!
Follow step 1 and show your result.
After that, I will show you how to go through step 2.
Step #2:
Step #3:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I'm new to mql5, I don't know why it gives me an error, [invalid stops], it's a simple EA you must open a buy trade according to the condition and sell on stop loss or sell all trades on the next candle.
I am thankful for any kind of help....