Invalid Stops in my EA Index
Hi
Everything seems to be alright, but please check up on the implementation of this function
trade.Buy(0.01, NULL, Ask, 0, (Ask+100 * _Point),NULL);
Your Stop loss or even your take profit seems to be too out of reach (too large).
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Hello I'm a beginner just started to code my very simple EA for index trading and get confused with an error with my code.And here's my code :
Is it because I code it for index not for forex so it causes the error ? Thanks
*EDIT
In case this is helpful for you.