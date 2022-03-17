Cannot download a free EA
Problem seems to have fixed itself.
I checked with my Metatrader 4 - I do not have this problem.
My MT4 is having build 1353 installed on Windows 10 64-bit.
And yes - I am having Internet Explorer installed on my home PC (it is not VPS, it is my home PC).
This is my example:
So, just a suggestion:
- do not use any VPS to install the Market products, use your home computer;
- do not use computers with old Windows versions;
- check Metatrader build - it should be the latest build;
- check Internet Explorer - it should be installed on your computer.
Hello there,
I am trying to download free EA ( Download the 'Lite Hamster Scalping' Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 4 in MetaTrader Market (mql5.com)
I am using MT4 terminal - and have downloaded many EA's.
On the terminal window I get a message in red "Installation is failed."
I have tried a different EA - same problem??
I notice other people have same issue currently.
What should I do? (All systems running well and MT4 logged into MQL5.)
Br,
Patrick