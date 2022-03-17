Copy signal via mql5 opens wrong broker terminal

Hello.  I have the following problem.  When I want to copy signal game changer via mql5 it always opens mt4 roboforex.  But I want to open and start the signal at icmarkets.  The signal is not found in icmarkets terminal, only in mql5.  Can you please help me.  Thank you and best regards
 

MT5 signals can be copied with MT5, and MT4 signals - for MT4.
And it is recommended to subscribe directly from Metatrader.

It is the subscription procedure about HowTo:

riccymo
I know how it all works.  Thanks.  But I have the problem that the wrong terminal is opened when I want to open the signal via mql5...
 
riccymo
Do not subscribe via mql5 website.
Subscribe directly from Metatrader using the procedure above.
 
The signal game changer can not be found there in Terminal...
 
riccymo #: The signal game changer can not be found there in Terminal...

Exactly! Because that signal it is not available for MT5. It is only available for MT4 users.

 
It cannot be found in the mt4 terminal
 
riccymo
game changer is name of the signal?
Is it MT4 signal, right?

It can be found in MT4 in case the broker allows Signal tab in Metatrader (not all the brokers allow Signal tab in MT4).
For example, I checked 3 brokers on same MT4 instance, and one of them is not allowing the subscription at all (do not have Signal tab).
And for others - not a problem.
So, it depends on the broker.

Example:

 
Oh ok. Thanks for Information!!! So the fault is with the broker...
