Copy signal via mql5 opens wrong broker terminal
Hello. I have the following problem. When I want to copy signal game changer via mql5 it always opens mt4 roboforex. But I want to open and start the signal at icmarkets. The signal is not found in icmarkets terminal, only in mql5. Can you please help me. Thank you and best regards
- Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals"
- The account does not copy orders from signal provider. Broker ICMarkets
- Discussion of article "General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5"
MT5 signals can be copied with MT5, and MT4 signals - for MT4.
And it is recommended to subscribe directly from Metatrader.
It is the subscription procedure about HowTo:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal
- 2020.04.01
- www.mql5.com
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
The signal game changer can not be found there in Terminal...
It cannot be found in the mt4 terminal
riccymo #:
It cannot be found in the mt4 terminal
It cannot be found in the mt4 terminal
game changer is name of the signal?
Is it MT4 signal, right?
It can be found in MT4 in case the broker allows Signal tab in Metatrader (not all the brokers allow Signal tab in MT4).
For example, I checked 3 brokers on same MT4 instance, and one of them is not allowing the subscription at all (do not have Signal tab).
And for others - not a problem.
So, it depends on the broker.
Example:
Oh ok. Thanks for Information!!! So the fault is with the broker...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register