Size/signal impossible to configure !!!

Good evening everyone.
I am writing this post to look for someone who can solve the problem for me.

I have subscribed to the signal for MT5.

In the signal settings I have selected
Use no more than 95% of deposit
Stop if uquity is less than 0
Deviation / Slippage: 5 spreads

Unfortunately the signal, when it opens the operations, uses a size of 0.01 instead of 0.23 as declared by the person who created the software according to my balance of € 5800 (setup of the balance / size 2k / 0.08 signal).

The author of the signal "Thi Kim Hanh Hoang" advised me to ask for support from MQL5 because he is unable to configure the volume for clients.

Can anyone give me an answer or provide me with a solution?

Finally, I can't find any support MQL5 email address to write to.
Who can help me?

Thank you
 

Hi Paolo, how much is the contract size of the market on which you want to open the orders of your broker, compared to that of the provider of the signal?


From broker to broker, it can change: a 0.01 lot on a contract size of 100000 is equivalent to a 0.1 lot on a contract size of 10000. 



 

The lot size is copied automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.

Do you have the same or more leverage as the signal provider?

Check whether the signal provider uses a cent/micro account.

