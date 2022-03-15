Size/signal impossible to configure !!!
Hi Paolo, how much is the contract size of the market on which you want to open the orders of your broker, compared to that of the provider of the signal?
From broker to broker, it can change: a 0.01 lot on a contract size of 100000 is equivalent to a 0.1 lot on a contract size of 10000.
The lot size is copied automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.
Do you have the same or more leverage as the signal provider?
Check whether the signal provider uses a cent/micro account.
I have subscribed to the signal for MT5.