Unsupported filling mode just on XAUUSD in Alpari accounts
Before posting, first do your research. There are allready many threads in the forum about unsupported filling mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Unsupported%20filling%20mode&module=mql5_module_forum
Take some time to understand filling mode and how to set it properly. Also read-up on the MQL5 documentation on volume filling policy. Even if it is not about Python but about MQL5, the information is still relevant.
Thanks. But I have checked before sending the question. The other questions answered like this:
"You have to check the filling mode accepted by your symbol". How should I check this?
As I stated and I quote:
"Take some time to understand filling mode and how to set it properly. Also read-up on the MQL5 documentation on volume filling policy. Even if it is not about Python but about MQL5, the information is still relevant."
- Python: symbol_info
- MQL5: SymbolInfoInteger
- MQL5: SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE
- www.mql5.com
Also, did you not properly look at the manual trading panel?
There is a field there for the "Fill Policy" — did you not see it?
Did you not look at the possible options or what is selected as the default?
Are you just placing trades blindly without concerning yourself with what is actually happening?
Did you hit "F1" and read the documentation?
MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Operations → Basic Principles → Fill Policy
- www.metatrader5.com
If you are using the class CTrade to open trades, You have to set type filling by symbol before you can open any trade with the library
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- CTrade m_trade;then
void OnTick() { m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); //set type filling for the current symbol if (your condition) { m_trade.Buy(condition); } }
if the best practice would be to call the function
m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
on the Init(), Unless you are working with Multicurrency Expert Advisors
- www.mql5.com
Hello,
I can open and close all of different trades using python and MetaTrader5 library easily. Although, I can easily open a position on XAUUSD manually on MetaTrader 5 and also I added XAUUSD inside of Market Watch, I cannot open any position on XAUUSD via python. It returns "Unsupported filling mode" in its comment and return "0" ticket number. Would you please help me?
Thanks