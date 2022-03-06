timeCurrent server time and my local PC time
Chart times are broker times.
-
How can MetaQuotes know all brokers' (they come and go daily) Time zone and Daylight savings time (if they use it and including historical changes for back testing)? Do you have that information for just you and your broker? Only then, with code can you convert session times to broker's time to UTC to local time. You can use offset inputs but then you must maintain them correctly, through all three DST changes when they occur.
When is the time zone problem going to be fixed? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2020)
-
Foreign Exchange (FX) market opens 5 PM New York (NY)/Eastern Time (ET) Sunday and ends 5 PM NY Friday. Some brokers start after (6 PM is common) and end before (up to 15 minutes) due to low volatility.
Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Swap is computed 5 PM ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
-
Brokers use a variety of time zones. Their local time, with or without Day Light Savings Time (DST), London, UTC, London+2, UTC+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5 PM ET and the start of a daily bar (and H4) is the start of a new FX day.
GMT/BST brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST), and a short Friday bar. (Problems with indicators based off bars.)
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NY's. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 AM EDT to 1:00 AM EST on the first Sunday in November.
-
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to UTC to NY timezone conversions.
-
If you search the web you will find differing answers. Those are all wrong (half the year) because they do not take DST into account (or that it changed for the US in 2007 [important when testing history.])
-
Then there are (non-24 hour markets) with H4 candles that start on odd hours.
Why My XAUUSD 4H candles start with 1 hour shift? - Currency Pairs - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
H4 first opened candle - MT5 - General - MQL5 programming forum (2020)
And H1 on the half hour.
-
See also Dealing with Time (Part 1): The Basics - MQL5 Articles (21.10.01)
and Dealing with Time (Part 2): The Functions - MQL5 Articles (21.10.08)
Hello
I read that TimeCurrent() "Returns the last known server time...The time value is formed on a trade server and does not depend on the time settings on your computer."
If my currency pair is for example EURCHF - and my local PC time is for example in South Africa, how do I find out my local PC time of a tick on the EURCHF chart?
I hope my question makes sense, thanks for taking the time to answer.
here you can find timezone of the chart
Thanks William and Rene! William, I'll work through all of that info, and Rene', your screenshot helps a lot.
Shawn
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to find Chart Timezone of current chart?
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.03.03 23:22
TimeTradeServer() - TimeGMT() // Difference in seconds between trader server time and UTC/GMT time.
Hello
Take a look at the code samples in attachment <files are 100% identical>
Inside code use search =TimeCurrent=
Best wishes
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello
I read that TimeCurrent() "Returns the last known server time...The time value is formed on a trade server and does not depend on the time settings on your computer."
If my currency pair is for example EURCHF - and my local PC time is for example in South Africa, how do I find out my local PC time of a tick on the EURCHF chart?
I hope my question makes sense, thanks for taking the time to answer.