Signals Tab Not Available?
I have searched everywhere and the signals tab is not available on my MT5 terminal.
Yes, I have gone to options, and it is actually there and checked off, yet it does not appear!!
Is there some reason for for it?
This is the list of the following tabs available:
Trade / Exposure / History / News / Mailbox / Company / Alerts / Articles / Code Base / Exerts / Journal
From what I have seen 'signals' goes in between 'Alerts and Code Base'....I have it checked but it does NOT appear??
What gives, I want to subscribe to a Signal provider!!!
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your edeslu login and NOT your email.
If you still can't see a Signals tab, that means that your broker doesn't offer them.
Not all brokers offer signals.
See below tabs, the 'signals' tab is missing ? Shouldn't it automatically just be there??
Correct, but like I've explained, for some reason it is NOT available on my terminal.
It's there but NOT available. Look at the color in your screen shot, it is blue and meaning active / available.
Now take a look at MINE, it is grey and not active.
It has been like that this whole time. This should be active and ready to go. My broker has confirmed they have nothing to do with this.
How can I 'activate' or make this feature come online?
Whenever reporting an issue, please always provide the usual basic details that will help identify these types of problems:
- MetaTrader build?
- Operating system, version, build?
- If using Windows, Internet Explorer and/or Microsoft Edge version?
- Local PC, virtual PC, or VPS?
Also, see the following threads in case it is related ...
- MetaTrader build? MT5
- Operating system, version, build? -
- Windows 10
-
- Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4200M CPU @ 2.50GHz 2.50 GHz
- Installed RAM 6.00 GB
- 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
- Touch support with 10 touch points
- If using Windows, Internet Explorer and/or Microsoft Edge version? Windows 10
- Local PC, virtual PC, or VPS? - Local PC only connected to Internet
