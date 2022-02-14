Common Error when synchronizing to MQL5 VPS.

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Hello

I have downloaded an EA through the MQL5 Market and installed it in MT4. When I want to synchronize the EA to the VPS it seems that it works but in reality it did not.

When I stop the VPS then I get the real reason why it failed to open orders. It shows always failed to open orders "Common Error".

I already tried the following:

- Restart MT4

- Reinstall MT4

- Change VPS

nothing did help.


Anyone has any ideas how that can be solved?


Kind regards

Tobias

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Why Is MQL5 Market the Best Place for Selling Trading Strategies and Technical Indicators
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[Deleted]  
tobias.kirkin: I have downloaded an EA through the MQL5 Market and installed it in MT4. When I want to synchronize the EA to the VPS it seems that it works but in reality it did not.

When I stop the VPS then I get the real reason why it failed to open orders. It shows always failed to open orders "Common Error".

Contact the product's author and explain the situation. There is probably a bug in the code that needs to be fixed.

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