Common Error when synchronizing to MQL5 VPS.
tobias.kirkin: I have downloaded an EA through the MQL5 Market and installed it in MT4. When I want to synchronize the EA to the VPS it seems that it works but in reality it did not.
When I stop the VPS then I get the real reason why it failed to open orders. It shows always failed to open orders "Common Error".
Contact the product's author and explain the situation. There is probably a bug in the code that needs to be fixed.
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Hello
I have downloaded an EA through the MQL5 Market and installed it in MT4. When I want to synchronize the EA to the VPS it seems that it works but in reality it did not.
When I stop the VPS then I get the real reason why it failed to open orders. It shows always failed to open orders "Common Error".
I already tried the following:
- Restart MT4
- Reinstall MT4
- Change VPS
nothing did help.
Anyone has any ideas how that can be solved?
Kind regards
Tobias