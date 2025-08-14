Unable to subscribe to signal, the error message is unknown
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Thank you for this information however I know how to subscriber to signals as not a new user. Problem is when you follow these steps near the end the unknown error message appears before the payment page.
Thank you for this information however I know how to subscriber to signals as not a new user. Problem is when you follow these steps near the end the unknown error message appears before the payment page.
The error is on selecting a payment method on step 6. I have posted all screenshots before and after step 6 and error message.
Step 5: all O.K
Step 6:
Subscription fails
I check the experts journal log and error message unknown.
Cheers
The error is on selecting a payment method on step 6. I have posted all screenshots before and after step 6 and error message.
Step 5: all O.K
Step 6:
Subscription fails
I check the experts journal log and error message unknown.
Cheers
Do you have the necessary funds into your MQL5 account?
Are you logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your fx-k2 login and NOT your email or any other?
Yes they are sufficient funds and was logged in using mql5 login (fx-k2). I just cropped it out from the screenshots I posted. Even if I click on the Visa payment method still the same error message.
Because the Market ad the Signals are using IE's environment in Metatrader.
Besides, it may be good to have more than 40 dollars to pay in MQL5 forum account/profile because it may be related to the VAT (but I am not sure about it ... depends on the country ..)
As explained previously the balance is a lot more than $40 and the error is same if I try card payment. Tried from IE browser. Doesn't work.
I give up!! Not much you can do when the caliber of the coders is of the level "unknown error".
Thanks for trying to help.
As explained previously the balance is a lot more than $40 and the error is same if I try card payment. Tried from IE browser. Doesn't work.
I give up!! Not much you can do when the caliber of the coders is of the level "unknown error".
Thanks for trying to help.
Try from another computer, the error is not MQL5.con related, it has to do with your setup.
If there was an error with MQL5 payment system everyone would have a problem, not only you.
As explained previously the balance is a lot more than $40 and the error is same if I try card payment. Tried from IE browser. Doesn't work.
I give up!! Not much you can do when the caliber of the coders is of the level "unknown error".
Thanks for trying to help.
The people are using MQL5 payment method instead of card payment (because card payment is related to card processing and it is not always working from/to some countries for example).
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The error message is unknown
Can anyone help with this? cheers