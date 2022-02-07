How is calculated the pip value in ATRProjection ?

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Hello


Can you explain me how is calculated the pip value in this indicator please :



The indicator is this ATRprojection but I have only the ex4 file so i can't look into the code...


Thank you


<ex4 file deleted>

 
rooky06:

Can you explain me how is calculated the pip value in this indicator please :

Ask the person who supplied the indicator.

 

  1. A PIP does not have a value. It is a measurement of a distance. Like saying, what is the mile value, meaningless.

    PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
              What is a TICK? - MQL4 programming forum (2014)

  2. A PIP times a lot size (times conversion factor) has value.


 
rooky06:

Hello


Can you explain me how is calculated the pip value in this indicator please :



The indicator is this ATRprojection but I have only the ex4 file so i can't look into the code...


Thank you


<ex4 file deleted>

This one?

<Decompiled file deleted>

 
Daniel Cioca #: This one? 
/*
   Generated by EX4-TO-MQ4 decompiler V4.0.224.1 []
   Website: http://purebeam.biz
   E-mail : purebeam@gmail.com
*/

Ask the real owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.

Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way, we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.

See also
          Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13
          How can I recognize a decompiled code ? - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2 #17 (2017)
          134317 - MQL4 programming forum (2011)

If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.

Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because “someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that?”

 
William Roeder #:

Ask the real owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.

Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way, we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.

See also
          Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13
          How can I recognize a decompiled code ? - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2 #17 (2017)
          134317 - MQL4 programming forum (2011)

If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.

Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because “someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that?”

ok I apologies... I did not now that...as for the future..it will be ok if I post the link towards that indicator?

[Deleted]  
Daniel Cioca #: ok I apologies... I did not now that...as for the future..it will be ok if I post the link towards that indicator?

Only, if it is a valid open source code that has not been decompiled.

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