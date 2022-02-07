How is calculated the pip value in ATRProjection ?
Can you explain me how is calculated the pip value in this indicator please :
Ask the person who supplied the indicator.
-
A PIP does not have a value. It is a measurement of a distance. Like saying, what is the mile value, meaningless.
PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
What is a TICK? - MQL4 programming forum (2014)
-
A PIP times a lot size (times conversion factor) has value.
Hello
Can you explain me how is calculated the pip value in this indicator please :
The indicator is this ATRprojection but I have only the ex4 file so i can't look into the code...
Thank you
<ex4 file deleted>
This one?
<Decompiled file deleted>
/*
Generated by EX4-TO-MQ4 decompiler V4.0.224.1 []
Website: http://purebeam.biz
E-mail : purebeam@gmail.com
*/
Ask the real owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.
Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way, we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.
See also
Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13
How can I recognize a decompiled code ? - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2 #17 (2017)
134317 - MQL4 programming forum (2011)
If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.
Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because “someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that?”
Ask the real owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.
Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way, we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.
See also
Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13
How can I recognize a decompiled code ? - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2 #17 (2017)
134317 - MQL4 programming forum (2011)
If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.
Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because “someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that?”
ok I apologies... I did not now that...as for the future..it will be ok if I post the link towards that indicator?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello
Can you explain me how is calculated the pip value in this indicator please :
The indicator is this ATRprojection but I have only the ex4 file so i can't look into the code...
Thank you
<ex4 file deleted>