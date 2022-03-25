draw or plot Wingdings

Hello everyone! I've been looking for days here on the forum and I can't find anything! From the documentation I realized that it is possible to draw wingdings in the separate window through two paths ( Object create or draw arrow-via buffer). Could someone help me by showing how I can draw wingdings on the separate window in a row, candle after candle. thanks

 
Just search here for wingdings - there exits a lot that tells you how to do it.
 
Example:

 
Thanks for the answer! My goal is to make wingdings appear as in the photo below through a buffer. What are the necessary steps for this??

2_1.gif  8 kb
 
Wow!!! Thanks a lot for the reply. Suppose I want wingdings to appear in a straight line and not as prices change. What do I have to do?

 
I do not understand. What line? What is the straight line?

 
Dear Vladimir, I am very grateful for the help given so far. Below is the indicator that I am working on. Sometimes it plots empty spaces, sometimes when I change timeframes it plots wingdings of the same color. I would appreciate you taking a look

Xo_Wingdings.mq5  13 kb
Screenshot_416t.png  20 kb
 
  1. Make one two colored buffer in a separate window.
  2. Assign always the same values to the buffer.
  3. According to your signals assign the the appropriate color to the color buffer.
  • www.mql5.com
DRAW_COLOR_ARROW - Indicator Styles in Examples - Custom Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Your code is not compiling. Your code contains errors. Here is an example of a single line indicator: MA Color N Bars Different

MA Color N Bars Individual

Pis. 1. MA Color N Bars Separate (the MA Color N Bars indicator has been manually added to the main chart - to compare the view)


 
Thank you very much, I will be inspired by this indicator to make mine. thanks again

 
Thank you very much, I will take a look at the link provided.

