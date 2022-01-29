Group Horizontal Line with edit object
Hello everyone, can anyone help me with any method to group one object that positioning relative to a chart (Horizontal Line) with another that positioning relative to a security window (E dit) as shown in the picture?
What?
What?
Perhaps you should read the manual. ObjectSetDouble → ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE → OBJPROP_PRICE
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Your idea is to get the value of the Y_DISTANCE coordinate of Horizontal Line returned by the OnChartEvent function (in CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE), but there is a problem that when Ishrink or stretch the chart (CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE), that value does not return the correct y coordinate of the price bar.
Can you have any other idea that I can get the Horizontal Line's Y coordinate, or convert the price, time coordinate to x,y coordinate for example
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- static datetime time; static double price; if(sparam=="1" && id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && labl.Price(0)!=line.Price(0)) { labl.Price(0,line.Price(0)); edit.X_Distance((int)lparam); edit.Y_Distance((int)dparam); int wnd; ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price); ChartRedraw(); } //--- if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) { int x,y; ChartTimePriceToXY(ChartID(),0,time,price,x,y); edit.X_Distance(x); edit.Y_Distance(y); ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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Hello everyone, can anyone help me with any method to group one object that positioning relative to a chart (Horizontal Line) with another that positioning relative to a security window (Edit) as shown in the picture?