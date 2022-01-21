Download the purchased product onto MT4 platform

Hi all,  I have just successfully install the <Deleted> onto one of the MT4 platforms by following the instruction. When I wanted to install this product on a different MT4 platform on the same computer, I didn't find the Purchased section in the Market section after sign in the Community. Actually next to the Favorites, it is Downloads. Therefore I couldn't install it. What shall I do? Thanks for the help in advance.
 

If you sucсessfully fill Community tab in the other MT4 so you should seel something like that (Balance: ...):

 

How to know about filling of Community tab (sucсessful or not)?

Go to Journal to check:

 

Also - check MT4 build (I am having MT4 build 1353).
Update MT4 if necessary -

 
Please note: it may be necessary to wait (or may be - restart MT4) for Community tab to be filled successfully.
For example - I restarted MT4 one time now (just to make screenshots for this thread).
 

If you do not see your purchases in Purchased tab of new MT4 installation so use the procedure from the service desk:

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

 

Alternatively - you an jst copy Market folder (with the products installed on this MT4) from one/this MT4 to an other MT4.
Because actications are provided by computer (not per Metatrader).

Example.
I installed the second instance of MT4, and I want to use Market indicators which I purchased and already installed on the first MT4 instance.
I am filling Community tab with my forum login and forum password (forum login which was used to purchased those indicators), and I am copying whole the folder from one Metatrader to an other one -



It will work in case your Communitt login in the first MT4 = your Community login on the second MT4 = your forum logil which was used to buy those products.

And do not forget to connect your MT4 to trading account (demo trading account or live one for example).

