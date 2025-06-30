How to get Local Time while using strategy tester

Hello friends

I want to know how can I get LocalTime() Or TimeCurrent()  while using strategy tester.

As Default during testing in the Strategy Tester, TimeCurrent() is simulated according to historical data.

I need the time that are not refers to historical data. 

is there any DLL to get current computer Time or server Time?

Here.
 

Hello 

That was a brilliant idea.

Thank you

 

the correct way to do so is this :

datetime GetTimeLocal()
{ 
  static const string Name = "time local";

  if (MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
  {
   if (GlobalVariableTemp(Name) == true)
   {   
      GlobalVariableDel(Name);
      GlobalVariableSet(Name,"000");
      return GlobalVariableTime(Name);
   }
   else
   {
      GlobalVariableSet(Name,"000");
      return GlobalVariableTime(Name);
   }
  }
  
  return 0;
}
  
// Returns TimeLocal even in Tester
#include <WinAPI\sysinfoapi.mqh>
datetime GetTimeLocal()
  {
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
     {
      SYSTEMTIME   system_time;
      GetLocalTime(system_time);

      MqlDateTime st;
      st.year     = system_time.wYear;
      st.mon      = system_time.wMonth;
      st.day      = system_time.wDay;
      st.hour     = system_time.wHour;
      st.min      = system_time.wMinute;
      st.sec      = system_time.wSecond;
      return StructToTime(st);
     }
   else
     {
      return TimeLocal();
     }
  }

int OnInit()
  {
   Print("Real TimeLocal: ", GetTimeLocal());
   return (INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

DLL imports must be enabled.


 
Jean Francois Le Bas #:

the correct way to do so is this :

No need to perform so complicated tricks. GlobalVariableTime returns a time of any latest access, so simplify to:

datetime GetTimeLocal()
{ 
  static const string name = "_time_local_";

  GlobalVariableTemp(name); // use temporary global variable instead of persistent!
  GlobalVariableGet(name);  // reading is enough to change the timestamp
  ResetLastError();         // clean up possible error code (valid situation if the variable does already exist)
  return GlobalVariableTime(name);
}

Also please note that global variables store double-s, so you should not call GlobalVariableSet(Name, "000") with a string.

 
amrali #:

DLL imports must be enabled.

Why DLLs if there exists a way without DLLs?

 
Stanislav Korotky # :

Why DLLs if there exists a way without DLLs?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies

Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and working techniques

Stanislav Korotky , 2018.10.17 21:31

Sorry, I confused it with MT4. It works in MT4, but not MT5.

Still doesn't work with MT5.

This topic while started as an MQL4 one, is on an MQL5 section which can lead to some confusion.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Still doesn't work with MT5.

This topic while started as an MQL4 one, is on an MQL5 section which can lead to some confusion.

Oh, yes, forgot about this, I moved to the temporary file solution:

datetime GetTimeLocal()
{ 
  static const string name = "_time_local_";

  int h = FileOpen(name, FILE_WRITE);
  datetime tmp = (datetime)FileGetInteger(h, FILE_ACCESS_DATE);
  FileClose(h);
  FileDelete(name);

  return tmp;
}

Still no DLLs.

 
Stanislav Korotky #:

Oh, yes, forgot about this, I moved to the temporary file solution:

Still no DLLs.

Nice and portable 
