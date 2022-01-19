Mql5 Lot calculation Bug?
Alain Verleyen #:😂😂😂😂 I feel so stupid
Because the% displayed is from the price not from money.
Beside that I doubt your calculation is correct but it's hard to check with full code and values.
Ok Alain but still, how come the profits & losses are not equal? Yes I'm considering slippages in there too🤔
What's missing on the code there, that you'd like me to add?
Ndumiso Mavuso #:Why do you want them to be equals when the volume and distance (SL/TP) are different ?
You can find some useful code here
Forex Calculators
- www.mql5.com
Margin Calculator, Point Value Calculator, Position Size Calculator, Profit Calculator and Swap Calculator.
Hello
I'm using the above code to calculate lot sizes.
can someone please explain to me why the percentage change on trade outcomes are not 5% or even equal or almost equal at least?
is there a way to make them exactly the percentage I want? say 5% should be exactly 5% or close?
Is there a limitation?
Thank you