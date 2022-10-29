Run MT5 on MacOS12.0.1 work, but Login to the Community doesn't work, why ?
I do not have Mac, but there is common mistake with Community tab login:
the people are using email instead of forum login, and using google/facebook related password instead of the native password.
You can try once again with your forum login (your forum login is baumannmaxl) and your forum native password.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
I do not have Mac, but there is common mistake with Community tab login:
the people are using email instead of forum login, and using google/facebook related password instead of the native password.
You can try once again with your forum login (your forum login is baumannmaxl) and your forum native password.
I found small thread of one user (MacOS) with similar issue, and this issue was fixed by itself for him ... but he updated something:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/384437
- www.mql5.com
I got in here finding a solution for the same problem.
What worked for me:
1. when trying to login to MQL5 through MT5, it displayed the same error you mentioned.
2. I opened the market, searched for an EA I would like to install.
3. click on it, go to download, which will pop up the MQL5 login.
4. Login normally to your account.
Maybe a bug was preventing to login straight from the button at the right corner, but following this simple steps, allowed me to login normally..
BR,
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello Guys, I have MacOS 12.0.1 with any Mac Book Pro M1, I downloaded the MacOS DMG from MT4 and 5 and install it on the normal way. All still working (Connect to my Broker an Open and Close Positions and all thing)
But I Paid For any important Indicators in the Community, I like to connect to the MQL5 community in my MetaTrader Plattform, and download my Indicator. But a huge problem goes on. I don't have any change to download this in the terminal and all connections to MQL5 dosent works.
Is here any other Trader with MacOS 12.0.1 and work with the Meta Trader ? Please give me any working manual.
The manual on the MetaTrader website in still not working, I have no plan witch PlayOnMac versions is compatible with the right Wine versions and the right Xqaurts versions.
Is any where a right manual with the newest versions (not a manual of 2014?)
I very much hope that I will be helped as soon as possible, thanks advance