Run MT5 on MacOS12.0.1 work, but Login to the Community doesn't work, why ?

Hello Guys, I have MacOS 12.0.1 with any Mac Book Pro M1, I downloaded the MacOS DMG from MT4 and 5 and install it on the normal way. All still working (Connect to my Broker an Open and Close Positions and all thing)

But I Paid For any important Indicators in the Community, I like to connect to the MQL5 community in my MetaTrader Plattform, and download my Indicator. But a huge problem goes on. I don't have any change to download this in the terminal and all connections to MQL5 dosent works. 


Is here any other Trader with MacOS 12.0.1 and work with the Meta Trader ? Please give me any working manual.


The manual on the MetaTrader website in still not working, I have no plan witch PlayOnMac versions is compatible with the right Wine versions and the right Xqaurts versions. 

Is any where a right manual with the newest versions (not a manual of 2014?) 


I very much hope that I will be helped as soon as possible, thanks advance

 

I do not have Mac, but there is common mistake with Community tab login:
the people are using email instead of forum login, and using google/facebook related password instead of the native password.

You can try once again with your forum login (your forum login is baumannmaxl) and your forum native password.

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Hello thanks, no I used the right one, I know the login rules. I show you two Pics about the problem, I have no change to connect to the terminal...  no connection to the terminal
 

I found small thread of one user (MacOS) with similar issue, and this issue was fixed by itself for him ... but he updated something:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/384437

it is not the same problem ! 
 
baumannmaxl #:
it is not the same problem ! 

I think - same.
It is his screenshot from the first post:

And it was fixed by itself after this user updated something in MacOS.

 
As we can see you successfully activated purchased product yesterday. If you still face some issue please write to Servicedesk with all details
 

I got in here finding a solution for the same problem.


What worked for me:

1. when trying to login to MQL5 through MT5, it displayed the same error you mentioned.

2. I opened the market, searched for an EA I would like to install.

3. click on it, go to download, which will pop up the MQL5 login.

4. Login normally to your account.


Maybe a bug was preventing to login straight from the button at the right corner, but following this simple steps, allowed me to login normally..

BR,

