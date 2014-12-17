current candle

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This is probably a silly question, but I have searched everywhere, is there a way to make

mt4 charts default to showing the most recent data when I change timeframes?

Regards

Kate 

 
Hiya Kate, long time no speak :) Do you mean making sure the chart defaults to showing the far right, current candle when you switch time frame? If so, make sure the chart shift button is active. I can't remember what it's called exactly and I'm not in front of my trading PC but hopefully the pic below makes it clear.

 
Filter:
Hiya Kate, long time no speak :) Do you mean making sure the chart defaults to showing the far right, current candle when you switch time frame? If so, make sure the chart shift button is active. I can't remember what it's called exactly and I'm not in front of my trading PC but hopefully the pic below makes it clear.

Hi! 

Yes that does the trick, how dumb I'm I!  Thanks for that.

xx 

 
kate682:

Hi! 

Yes that does the trick, how dumb I'm I!  Thanks for that.

xx 

hehehe no worries :)
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