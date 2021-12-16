What does. 'f' stand for in indicators ?

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In MT4, MT5 or anywhere on mql5.com, where I see Indicators I see an icon with "f" written on it. 

can someone please help me understand the significance of "f". for indicators ?

 
Satyam Shivam:

In MT4, MT5 or anywhere on mql5.com, where I see Indicators I see an icon with "f" written on it. 

can someone please help me understand the significance of "f". for indicators ?

Function since indicators can be thought of f(price, volume).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Function_(mathematics)
 

Thank you for your input. but does not sound very satisfactory to me. It sounds very far fetched. 


One could have used an "I" for indicator. Possibly someone from mt4 core could answer that. 

 
Satyam Shivam #:

Thank you for your input. but does not sound very satisfactory to me. It sounds very far fetched. 


One could have used an "I" for indicator. Possibly someone from mt4 core could answer that. 

It's not far fetched, it's standard in finance and IT because you are supplying data to the indicator (price, volume, ticks etc...),
it returns some result and since it's always the same result for the same data, it behaves just like a stateless function and
can be represented as math equation where f(x) -> y
 
Alexandre Borela #:
It's not far fetched, it's standard in finance and IT because you are supplying data to the indicator (price, volume, ticks etc...),
it returns some result and since it's always the same result for the same data, it behaves just like a stateless function and
can be represented as math equation where f(x) -> y

In Italics: f(x).

 
frequency or exponent, but as a symbol, it just symbolizes all sorts of math. Such is same in Microsoft Excel, to add any sort of math.
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