MQL5 groups and channels
Read the article (and the discussion about it):
- the article: Use MQL5.community channels and group chats
and
- the discussion: Discussion of article "Use MQL5.community channels and group chats"
- 2021.11.25
- www.mql5.com
I have gone through both the inks provided by you. That was very helpful. So thank you for that.
I just need a confirmation from you on the fact that if I add lot of people from mql5 in my channel , will it be considered as a spam ?
I have gone through both the inks provided by you. That was very helpful. So thank you for that.
I just need a confirmation from you on the fact that if I add lot of people from mql5 in my channel , will it be considered as a spam ?
Yes, some users were considering it as a spam in case someone added them to the groups/channels without their permission (it was in past).
Example,
- if you subscribe me so I will unsubscribe if I want (in case I do not have time to read some channel and so on), but
- if you subscribe some other user (one time or two times) so this user may report (may press on "Complain" link), and the owner of the channel may be banned.
----------------
But the situation was changed for now.
Why?
Because the users are having the following settings in their profile:
So, if someone complains about "why did you add me to the group?" - you can tell this user to ake the settings to prohibit this adding.
Look at this setting in your profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1/privacy
----------------
But, anyway, you should be very careful to add the users to the group or channel ...
- www.mql5.com
oh ok , I will keep this in mind.
Thank you for your input!
Yes, some users were considering it as a spam in case someone added them to the groups/channels without their permission (it was in past).
Example,
- if you subscribe me so I will unsubscribe if I want (in case I do not have time to read some channel and so on), but
- if you subscribe some other user (one time or two times) so this user may report (may press on "Complain" link), and the owner of the channel may be banned.
----------------
But the situation was changed for now.
Why?
Because the users are having the following settings in their profile:
So, if someone complains about "why did you add me to the group?" - you can tell this user to ake the settings to prohibit this adding.
Look at this setting in your profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1/privacy
----------------
But, anyway, you should be very careful to add the users to the group or channel ...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am trying to find some effective ways to promote the sales of my products which are published in mql5 Market.
I found that I can create groups and channels in the messages sections.
However I am a little bit confused with whether should I create a group or a channel ?
I am trying to understand primarily the difference between a group and a channel.
Also, can I add any member of mql5 in any of my groups or any of my channels ? Is there any problem in doing so ?