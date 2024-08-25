MQL5 groups and channels

I am trying to find some effective ways to promote the sales of my products which are published in mql5 Market

I found that I can create groups and channels in the messages sections. 

However I am a little bit confused with whether should I create a group or a channel ? 

I am trying to understand primarily the difference between a group and a channel.

Also, can I add any member of mql5 in any of my groups or any of my channels ? Is there any problem in doing so ? 

 

Read the article (and the discussion about it):

Discussion of article "Use MQL5.community channels and group chats"
  • 2021.11.25
  • www.mql5.com
New article Use MQL5.community channels and group chats has been published:
 

I have gone through both the inks provided by you. That was very helpful. So thank you for that. 

I just need a confirmation from you on the fact that if I add lot of people from mql5 in my channel , will it be considered as a spam ? 

 
Yes, some users were considering it as a spam in case someone added them to the groups/channels without their permission (it was in past).

Example,

  • if you subscribe me so I will unsubscribe if I want (in case I do not have time to read some channel and so on), but
  • if you subscribe some other user (one time or two times) so this user may report (may press on "Complain" link), and the owner of the channel may be banned.

----------------

But the situation was changed for now.
Why?
Because the users are having the following settings in their profile:

So, if someone complains about "why did you add me to the group?" - you can tell this user to ake the settings to prohibit this adding.
Look at this setting in your profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1/privacy
----------------

But, anyway, you should be very careful to add the users to the group or channel ...

 

oh ok , I will keep this in mind. 

Thank you for your input!

 
Thank you Sergey Golubev for this piece.
