Withdrawal unavailable...
If you have been waiting for verification since over a month now, I recommend you to contact with Service Desk in order to solve the issue; they will provide you solutions for your issue within couple days.
Here in the forum I don't think you will be able to solve this issue.
If it takes long time so you can write to the service desk asking them to provide this additional verification in more quick way for example.
You may have an issue with the verification process.
I asked in the forum because I don't have an option to create service request. When I hit service request it just goes to the automated online chat.
Yes, the new chat bot is little bit confusing sometimes; it needs some improvement.
You must select the correct options in order to create a direct message for administrators to check
I found the advice from admin:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
As far as I know - it is the standard procedure for many sellers here (or for almost all of them).
If it takes long time so you can write to the service desk asking them to provide this additional verification in more quick way for example.
Go to the Online Chat bot and select:
> Account
> Ask a question.
And then, it will say you:
"Please describe your issue in one message and I will pass it on to the MQL5.com team."
Here you will can notify your problem and create a topic for them.
- mql5.com
I got this message: Withdrawal unavailable: We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members. Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited. Sorry for inconvenience.
My first thought was no problem, but it's been over a month now. So something is up.
My thought now is when I bought something, it took my money from my account so fast... but to give me my money... unavailable!
So am I supposed to do something or is this a big scam?