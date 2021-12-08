I have a problem order send via MQL5 VPS

New comment
 

Hi I'm asking for help

I had rent 2 VPS for running my EA

1st one is for My Account and 2nd one is for my brother. but we are running the same EA that I Create

photo below is my account
1st

my account send the order correct to the EA condition.

photo below is my brother account

but my brother account is not send the order

We are using the same EA.


any suggestion?

sorry for bad english 

 

This error (10044) is indicating that only position closing is allowed by the broker's server on the symbol specification.
read this thread for details:
Strategy Tester :: Error 10044 (Only position closing is allowed) on EA 

----------------

And this is from documentation:

MQL5 Reference - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Trade Server Return Codes

10044

TRADE_RETCODE_CLOSE_ONLY

The request is rejected, because the "Only position closing is allowed" rule is set for the symbol

Strategy Tester :: Error 10044 (Only position closing is allowed) on EA
Strategy Tester :: Error 10044 (Only position closing is allowed) on EA
  • 2018.11.07
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I downloaded EURUSD M1 historical data and imported it on a custom Symbol...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

This error (10044) is indicating that only position closing is allowed by the broker's server on the symbol specification.
read this thread for details:
Strategy Tester :: Error 10044 (Only position closing is allowed) on EA 

----------------

And this is from documentation:

MQL5 Reference - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Trade Server Return Codes

10044

TRADE_RETCODE_CLOSE_ONLY

The request is rejected, because the "Only position closing is allowed" rule is set for the symbol

Thank you so much.

New comment