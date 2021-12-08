I have a problem order send via MQL5 VPS
This error (10044) is indicating that only position closing is allowed by the broker's server on the symbol specification.
read this thread for details:
Strategy Tester :: Error 10044 (Only position closing is allowed) on EA
----------------
And this is from documentation:
MQL5 Reference - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Trade Server Return Codes
|
10044
|
TRADE_RETCODE_CLOSE_ONLY
|
The request is rejected, because the "Only position closing is allowed" rule is set for the symbol
- 2018.11.07
- www.mql5.com
This error (10044) is indicating that only position closing is allowed by the broker's server on the symbol specification.
read this thread for details:
Strategy Tester :: Error 10044 (Only position closing is allowed) on EA
----------------
And this is from documentation:
MQL5 Reference - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Trade Server Return Codes
|
10044
|
TRADE_RETCODE_CLOSE_ONLY
|
The request is rejected, because the "Only position closing is allowed" rule is set for the symbol
Thank you so much.
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Hi I'm asking for help
I had rent 2 VPS for running my EA
1st one is for My Account and 2nd one is for my brother. but we are running the same EA that I Create
photo below is my account
my account send the order correct to the EA condition.
photo below is my brother account
but my brother account is not send the order
We are using the same EA.
any suggestion?
sorry for bad english