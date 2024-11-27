Strategy Tester :: Error 10044 (Only position closing is allowed) on EA

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Hi,

I downloaded EURUSD M1 historical data and imported it on a custom Symbol. When I try to test an EA on it, I get several 10044 errors opening positions. 


2018.11.07 19:02:51.499 2017.08.01 15:40:00   failed market buy 0.01 EURUSDh tp: 1.18944 [Only position closing is allowed]

2018.11.07 19:02:51.513 2017.08.01 16:05:00   failed market buy 0.01 EURUSDh tp: 1.18931 [Only position closing is allowed]

2018.11.07 19:02:51.523 2017.08.01 16:30:00   failed market buy 0.01 EURUSDh tp: 1.18917 [Only position closing is allowed]


Have anyone experienced this kind of error ? How can I correct it in order to backtest and optimize this EA ?


Best regards,


 
fmbraga:

Hi,

I downloaded EURUSD M1 historical data and imported it on a custom Symbol. When I try to test an EA on it, I get several 10044 errors opening positions. 


2018.11.07 19:02:51.499 2017.08.01 15:40:00   failed market buy 0.01 EURUSDh tp: 1.18944 [Only position closing is allowed]

2018.11.07 19:02:51.513 2017.08.01 16:05:00   failed market buy 0.01 EURUSDh tp: 1.18931 [Only position closing is allowed]

2018.11.07 19:02:51.523 2017.08.01 16:30:00   failed market buy 0.01 EURUSDh tp: 1.18917 [Only position closing is allowed]


Have anyone experienced this kind of error ? How can I correct it in order to backtest and optimize this EA ?


Best regards,


Fix your custom symbol specifications.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Fix your custom symbol specifications.

Great!

Worked like a charm!

Best regards,

 
fmbraga #:

Great!

Worked like a charm!

Best regards,

With my EA I get the exact same error 10044, after submitting a Purchase Order.

Sorry, can you explain to me in other words what it means „Fix your custom symbol specifications“?

Thanks!

 
Ataros #:

With my EA I get the exact same error 10044, after submitting a Purchase Order.

Sorry, can you explain to me in other words what it means „Fix your custom symbol specifications“?

Thanks!

  
 

Hi

I have the same problem, I set it to full access, but the problem was not solved. Any ideas? well thank you

1  2

 

In platform!??? What is this? (Close only) IC MArkets MT5

wtf


In MT4 IC Markets(Trade full) and ea without problems...
wtf2


In my case it will be a broker problem.

 
MARTIN DZUNDA # :

In platform!??? What is this? (Close only)


Your broker is responsible for the symbols (and their settings) in the 'Market Watch' window.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Your broker is responsible for the symbols (and their settings) in the 'Market Watch' window.

Thank you Vladimir for your answer.

I already know that.

But it is strange that the same broker on mt4 without problems, the problem is only on mt5

 
MARTIN DZUNDA # :

Thank you Vladimir for your answer.

I already know that.

But it is strange that the same broker on mt4 without problems, the problem is only on mt5

Once again - this is the problem of the BROKER. The terminal has nothing to do with it. Perhaps the broker has crooked hands, and perhaps there are other reasons. But 100% - the terminal has nothing to do with it.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Once again - this is the problem of the BROKER. The terminal has nothing to do with it. Perhaps the broker has crooked hands, and perhaps there are other reasons. But 100% - the terminal has nothing to do with it.

I write that I already understood that.

I write above ^ "In my case, it will be a problem with the broker."

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