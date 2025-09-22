Toolbars & Status Bar Not Appearing on MT4 Desktop Open??
Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25
I had similar problem and solve it this way :
- Terminal started.
- File menu->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
- Close the MT5 terminal.
- Delete the file Terminal.ini
- Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).
If you had used this you would have found:
Toolbars disappear - MQL4 programming forum #1 (2011)
Lost of my tools bars - MT5 - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
If someone experiences issues with the MetaTrader interface (toolbars, windows or panels disappearing), the solution is to close the terminal, delete the Terminal.ini file located in the config folder of the Data Folder, and then restart the terminal.
This forces the interface to reset to default and usually resolves the problem.
This has already been discussed earlier in this thread. Generally, you should read before posting.
Toolbars & Status Bar Not Appearing on MT4 Desktop Open?
Using a PC and Windows 10, on closing then reopening MT4 from the desktop shortcut the Toolbars & Status Bar are Not Appearing on MT4 Desktop Open??
Any assistance would be much appreciated, thank you .