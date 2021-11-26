EA not working

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HI Fellow traders,


I currently downloaded an EA and wanted to back test on strategy tester but its not working. The default MA EA is working fine. When i contacted the developer or the EA, he asked me to OPtimize the EA and gave me a link to read https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/autotrading/tester_optimization/tester_optimization_parameters. However its not working, neither on the tester nor on a chart. Then i came to realise my tester box is as picture 1, but most of the tutorial video / blog have picture 2. 


I need assistance from my seniors and whoever can help me with this. PLEASE


1. 


2. 


I seek anyone to clear what the difference between both of it and how can i view same panel as picture 2


Regards,
Vic

Setup - Expert Optimization - Auto Trading - MetaTrader 4 Help
Setup - Expert Optimization - Auto Trading - MetaTrader 4 Help
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Optimization represents consecutive passes of the same expert with different inputs on the same data. At that, such parameters can be taken that...
 
Vickneswaran Nallasamy:

HI Fellow traders,


I currently downloaded an EA and wanted to back test on strategy tester but its not working. The default MA EA is working fine. When i contacted the developer or the EA, he asked me to OPtimize the EA and gave me a link to read https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/autotrading/tester_optimization/tester_optimization_parameters. However its not working, neither on the tester nor on a chart. Then i came to realise my tester box is as picture 1, but most of the tutorial video / blog have picture 2. 


I need assistance from my seniors and whoever can help me with this. PLEASE


1. 


2. 


I seek anyone to clear what the difference between both of it and how can i view same panel as picture 2


Regards,
Vic

Expand the tester window by holding the upper line with the mouse.

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz #:

Expand the tester window by holding the upper line with the mouse.

Oh my god, such simple solution and i have been cracking my head on it. Thank you so much Ahmet. Highly appreciated

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