EA not working
HI Fellow traders,
I currently downloaded an EA and wanted to back test on strategy tester but its not working. The default MA EA is working fine. When i contacted the developer or the EA, he asked me to OPtimize the EA and gave me a link to read https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/autotrading/tester_optimization/tester_optimization_parameters. However its not working, neither on the tester nor on a chart. Then i came to realise my tester box is as picture 1, but most of the tutorial video / blog have picture 2.
I need assistance from my seniors and whoever can help me with this. PLEASE
1.
2.
I seek anyone to clear what the difference between both of it and how can i view same panel as picture 2
Regards,
Vic
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HI Fellow traders,
I currently downloaded an EA and wanted to back test on strategy tester but its not working. The default MA EA is working fine. When i contacted the developer or the EA, he asked me to OPtimize the EA and gave me a link to read https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/autotrading/tester_optimization/tester_optimization_parameters. However its not working, neither on the tester nor on a chart. Then i came to realise my tester box is as picture 1, but most of the tutorial video / blog have picture 2.
I need assistance from my seniors and whoever can help me with this. PLEASE
1.
2.
I seek anyone to clear what the difference between both of it and how can i view same panel as picture 2
Regards,
Vic