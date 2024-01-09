Money deposit to metatrader
Metatrader is the software program, and it is impossible to deposit money to this software.
We can deposit money to two accounts:
- our mql5 forum profile/account; this account/profile has nothing to do with trading;
- trading account which was opened with some broker; it is nothing to do with mql5 forum in anyway.
So, there are two accounts ...
I've recently deposit money through the mql5 forum and I can see that my balance increased but when i sign in to the meta trader and login to the mql account I can see that my balance is 0.
Does any of you know how to fix it ?
Thanks alot in advance for any help
Which account? MQ is not a broker. The money that you send to your accoun with MQ is only for buy on the market here or signals.
For trading open an account with a broker and login there and follow the instructions of your broker to top up this account.
to copy a signal I need to have money on the balance account inside the Meta Trader 4 platform, how can I do that?
I'm attaching a screenshot so you will be able to understand what I mean
Use this link of your profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/idoraz99/accounting/choosein
to deposit money to your forum profile/account.
If you already did it so wait for the money to come to your profile.
After that - open your Metatrader and fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is idoraz99 (do not use your email for login)
Example with my case.
I have some money in my profile:
After that - I fill Community tab with my forum login and forum password.
My forum login is newdigital.
Why?
Because link to my profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital
And this is my proof for successful login to Community tab in Metatrader:
and finally - yes, same 28 dollars:
----------------
If you post same screenshots on this thread so we all (and the service desk) will see:
- it is your error (second username, or you did not fill Community tab or any,
- or it is the bug which should be fixed.
But for now - it is just talking only from your side (and the talking will not help in anything because it is technical forum abd everything should be proven).
It also depends on how many days ago you deposited money to mql5 profile.
Thank you Sergey for your detailed replied.
I've tried to follow your instructions but unfortunatly it didn't work out.
Here are some screenshots that might help you figure out better my situation:
When i attempt to login with IdoRaz I do manage to login:
And i still can't see my balance as shown in the mql5 forum website.
When i attempt to login with idoraz99 as suggested above i get an error as shown here:
Maybe the password of IdoRaz (which gets me in to the mql5 forum) is different from idoraz99 but i couldn't find any message from mql5 regarding the password of idoraz99.
If you have any more suggestions it would be much appreciated.
Thanks a lot in advance
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/idoraz
And as I understand from your explanation - this person/username did not deposit anything.
Because you told that you deposited, and your profile is the following:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/idoraz99
So, your login (forum login, Community tab in Metatrader login) is idoraz99
(you are idoraz99).
First post on this thread was made by idoraz99 (not idoraz).
Because we (moderators) understand different usernames as the different persons (and Metatrader understans idoraz99 and idoraz as two different persons).
----------------
You login to this mql5 website as idoraz99 (it is your username to make a post on this thread).
Which password do you use to login to this mql5 forum?
Because you are here on the forum as idoraz99 (not as idoraz).
If you forgot your password (or if you came here from facebook/google and still ysing facebook/google related password) - you can change the password using this link:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
