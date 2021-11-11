Strange/larger-than-actual MT5 spread
A sell position is open at bid price.
What are you talking about ?
A sell position is open at bid price.
What are you talking about ?
OK, OK, I am getting a little confused with the terminology... sorry..... you are right... But, then this means that the broker is quoting me at a higher price than the bid line of MT5, right? Or... that the bid line is incorrect... In any case, the spread indicator I am using on both MT4 and MT5, show the same spread (of course, on the same pair), however, the MT5 difference between the ask-bid lines is larger than that of MT4... How should I understand this?
The higher line is the Ask line.
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134 (your broker will be similar).
OK, OK, I am getting a little confused with the terminology... sorry..... you are right... But, then this means that the broker is quoting me at a higher price than the bid line of MT5, right? Or... that the bid line is incorrect... In any case, the spread indicator I am using on both MT4 and MT5, show the same spread (of course, on the same pair), however, the MT5 difference between the ask-bid lines is larger than that of MT4... How should I understand this?
I can't answer these questions as I don't have the data. The price is continuously moving, the ask line on MT5 is certainly not this big magenta line.
Ask your broker if you have question about their data feed. It's nothing related to MT5.
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Has anybody seen such MT5 behaviour?
MT5 is showing a spread, on a live account, much larger (about twice larger) than the actual/real spread of the broker.
Please see the picture... I took a short/sell position and took immediately a screenshot. Look at my "sell" position line and the MT5 "ask line". The actual sell line is much lower than the "ask line" of MT5. Comparing this to MT4, with the same broker (also live account), I see no such difference between the actual spread and the MT4 spread.
This large spread creates the impression that the MT5 account has larger spreads than MT4, with the same broker, which is actually not true.
Anybody has an explanation? Why would this happen?