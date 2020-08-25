FXCM Australia Real Account Spread is larger than Ask - Bid
Hi,
My MT4 terminal for FXCM real account does not display the Ask and Bid lines correctly, and thus generates me wrong entries and continuosly reaches my stop losses and take profits before what i see visually. Why is this happening only in my real account terminal and not in my other demo terminal?
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Hello, please your help with the following:
I was told by my customer manager to look for support directly with you as MT4 is a third party platform.
I noticed that the Ask line is not displaying accurately in my real account. When i get the difference between Ask and Bid, the spread is actually greater than the distance between the Ask line and the Bid line. Please see the image attached to this message.
I had to make a workaround while it's solved.
Thank you.
Best regards,
Rodolfo.