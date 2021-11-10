Topic is HH HL LL LH --- Lows and High of any value.... :)

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I am developing highs and lows in Japanese candlestick values. However I already got the results in the indicator I made. There is a doubt here that now is how I will be able to manipulate all the signals of the genre: I want the last 3 highs and the last 3 lows of these HH HL LL LH .... Can someone here help me and tell me where such FUNCTIONS might be for that because this world of Meta~Trader is huge and I need someone to help me... In this wonderful community in this FORUM... Thank you.

Please help me .... :)



 
Nuno Revez: I want … help me... 

Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help (2017)

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
          No free help (2017)

 
William Roeder #:

Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help (2017)

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
          No free help (2017)

Is not a problem :


You have in indicator a NOT EMPTY BUFFERS <  ...

How we search buffer 0 , 1 , 2, 3 , 4 and compare a values !? and ok i have this 5 values and i put a conditions if(bla1 bla3 bla4 then this)...

what is the best fuction for that... !?

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