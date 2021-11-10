Topic is HH HL LL LH --- Lows and High of any value.... :)
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
Is not a problem :
You have in indicator a NOT EMPTY BUFFERS < ...
How we search buffer 0 , 1 , 2, 3 , 4 and compare a values !? and ok i have this 5 values and i put a conditions if(bla1 bla3 bla4 then this)...
what is the best fuction for that... !?
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Please help me .... :)