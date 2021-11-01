Unauthorized vps subscription renewal!!!
Your MQL5 VPS subscription (including renewal) is on this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
If it was renewed under your usernameso it should be written on this link https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
If you think that it was renew under your username (mendell8) but you do not see it on this link - https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
write to the service desk with the proofs that it was renewed.
Besides, what is ADJ08-Fees VPS Renewal ?
I think, it is not MQL5 VPS.
Because price for MQL5 VPS can not be deducted from your trading account.
I think, some other VPS was renewed, and this VPS is not related to MQL5 portal at all.
----------------
Anywaym you can contact with the service desk in case you are not sure or with any financial issues related to MQL5 VPS for example.
- www.mql5.com
i already cancelled my remaining days of subscription...but as posted above, i have been deducted $28 today.how is that possible???my last subscription was on october 19,2021 ang will expire on november 19, 2021 and i already paid for it...but just now they stole $28 on my account.
i want reimbursement asap
i already cancelled my remaining days of subscription...but as posted above, i have been deducted $28 today.how is that possible???my last subscription was on october 19,2021 ang will expire on november 19, 2021 and i already paid for it...but just now they stole $28 on my account.
i want reimbursement asap
Write to the service desk about it.
Because they (the service desk) only can check the following:
- was autorenew button active on your VPS (look at the image on my first post on your thread)?
- what is ADJ08-Fees VPS Renewal from your image, and why it was deducted from your trading account (MQL5 VPS price should be deducted from your forum account).
Read below:
Click here on Signals and then (on the left side) My Subscriptions, select the tab Active and move the mouse over the gear wheel (see above):
There you can manage your preferences.
- www.mql5.com
Why am i being charged with $28 for renewing my VPS, for my vps is not expired yet..And the worst of it, i did not authorize and do it...
This is some broker VPS fees, nothing to do with MQL5 VPS, you are complaining on the wrong place.
Contact your broker about it.
Why am i being charged with $28 for renewing my VPS, for my vps is not expired yet..And the worst of it, i did not authorize and do it...