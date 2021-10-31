copy signals
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
Antonio Costa:
Is it possible to copy a signal to a demo account, this is to analyze if the signal is profitable.
There is no any "demo testing" or "demo period" for the signal service.
If you want to analyze some commercial signal so you you should pay for it (irrespective off - demo accout or the live/real one).
Yes, you can copy a signal with a demo account and later move your subscription to your real account here (once a week):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
