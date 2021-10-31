copy signals

Is it possible to copy a signal to a demo account, this is to analyze if the signal is profitable.

 
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)
 
Antonio Costa:

There is no any "demo testing" or "demo period" for the signal service.
If you want to analyze some commercial signal so you you should pay for it (irrespective off - demo accout or the live/real one).

 
Yes, you can copy a signal with a demo account and later move your subscription to your real account here (once a week):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


