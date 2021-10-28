Suffix , Signal copying 'forEURUSD' is prohibited by your broker
"... skipped as no symbol found" error during the signal subsctiption?
It is mapping, and it can not be fixed, and it was explained in in Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service here.
It may be fixed by changing the broker only.
More about mapping:
- post #7
and
- the following thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited"
- 2018.11.27
- www.mql5.com
Hi guys, I've subscribed for a signal and my log looks like this - error messages of every trade that it tries to sync...
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Hi Dear Forum,
I have a MT5 RAW account at eightcap (AUS),
they offer a normal Spread & RAW accounts
Their RAW symbols have EURUSD.i (.i) suffix
When I subscribed to a symbol it attempts to buy the none RAW spread symsbol (no suffix) and comes back as failed, How can I change my incoming Signal Smybols from xxx to xxx.i?
Thank you dear Forum <3
Best Regards
Meep!