Suffix , Signal copying 'forEURUSD' is prohibited by your broker

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Hi Dear Forum,


I have a MT5 RAW account at eightcap (AUS),

they offer a normal Spread & RAW accounts


Their RAW symbols have EURUSD.i  (.i) suffix

When I subscribed to a symbol it attempts to buy the none RAW spread symsbol (no suffix) and comes back as failed, How can I change my incoming Signal Smybols from xxx to xxx.i?




Thank you dear Forum <3


Best Regards

Meep!

 

"... skipped as no symbol found" error during the signal subsctiption?
It is mapping, and it can not be fixed, and it was explained in in Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service here.
It may be fixed by changing the broker only.

More about mapping:

Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited"
Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited"
  • 2018.11.27
  • www.mql5.com
Hi guys, I've subscribed for a signal and my log looks like this - error messages of every trade that it tries to sync...
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