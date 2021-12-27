One Reason why rectangle traders don't want to move from MT4 to MT5
Yup, I don't know why they removed the extenders / anchor points from Rectangles.
Add my name to the list of people who want them brought back.
Hi traders,
Is there any special procedure how to submit development request for upgrading MT5 for this 4 edges rectangle option?
- Igor Zizek #: Is there any special procedure how to submit development request
The service desk is dealing with financial issues only for now. And any other issues/possible bugs/suggestions/ideas/etc should be discussed on the forum.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 programming forum #509 (2019)
How does one contact Service Desk? - General - MQL5 programming forum #8
- Igor Zizek #: Does anyone know how to program 4 drag and drop edges in mql5?
It does not exist.
This bothers me so much that I will develop free addon, to have 4 edges on rectangle.
What name of indicator should I give to this free addon:
Four edged rectangle
Four edge point rectangle
Rectangle four edges points
Four edges on rectangle
or any other idea to give it proper name, I am not good with English :)
funny thing is that it is showing like should it have 4 edges on rectangle create button:
This bothers me so much that I will develop free addon, to have 4 edges on rectangle.
what about this name:
"Four corner points of rectangle" or just "Four corner points rectangle"
yes I know it is long but it is accurate :) Any other ideas
Hello mql5 developers,
I am getting a lot of feedbacks from users asking me why MT5 rectangle extenders don't have 4 edges for drag and drop.
With only 2 edges it is very hard for supply demand and zone traders to make analysis in MT5, because MT4 is much better because of this.
Please make 4 edges for drag and drop also in MT5.
MT5 example (downgrade for a lot of users):
MT4 example:
BR, Igor
I don't understand your problem. A MT5 rectangle is e.g. defined by [1.2.21|10] (corner top left) and [2.3.21|2] (corner bottom right). For the missing other two corners - who ever needs them - you just have swap the coordinate values: [1 .2.21|2] and [ 2.3.21|10]. What is the problem?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello mql5 developers,
I am getting a lot of feedbacks from users asking me why MT5 rectangle extenders don't have 4 edges for drag and drop.
With only 2 edges it is very hard for supply demand and zone traders to make analysis in MT5, because MT4 is much better because of this.
Please make 4 edges for drag and drop also in MT5.
MT5 example (downgrade for a lot of users):
MT4 example:
BR, Igor