One Reason why rectangle traders don't want to move from MT4 to MT5 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't understand your problem. A MT5 rectangle is e.g. defined by [1.2.21|10] (corner top left) and [2.3.21|2] (corner bottom right). For the missing other two corners - who ever needs them - you just have swap the coordinate values: [1 .2.21|2] and [ 2.3.21|10]. What is the problem?
Hi @Carl Schreiber
the problem of traders who use rectangles in technical analysis is that we cant resize and move rectangle edges to the level we want. This happens when the other side of rectangle is not visible. In this case you need to zoom out and then try to move rectangle...
This is why we are searching for solution for rectangle to have all four corner points.
I understand your suggestion, but I don't know how to preform this on chart? Will your solution provide 4 rectangle corner points? If so, can you write a code please?
Here is example from chart, why I am still analyzing charts in MT4... So how would you move lower edge of rectangle without changing zoom or timeframe of chart?
what about this name:
"Four corner points of rectangle" or just "Four corner points rectangle"
yes I know it is long but it is accurate :) Any other ideas
4X corner rectangle haha
This sort of works.
If this is the problem: "This happens when the other side of rectangle is not visible."
just set the time of the right corner to the minimum of either the calculated end of the rectangle or the opening time of most recent bar on the chart everytime the timeframe of the chart has changed.
I don't understand your problem. A MT5 rectangle is e.g. defined by [1.2.21|10] (corner top left) and [2.3.21|2] (corner bottom right). For the missing other two corners - who ever needs them - you just have swap the coordinate values: [1 .2.21|2] and [ 2.3.21|10]. What is the problem?
the op didnt say that he wanted to use a mouse to manually extend those missing 2 corners, however i think he clearly showed that in the images. Changing the parameters like that is not as fast or convenient as a simple drag of the mouse.
I found a way to achive this easy.
The event is called CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK
It will give the object name to solve the task.
Here an example, untested code on how to do it. Anyone implementing this?
Here is a tested implementation solving the problem:
I found a way to achieve this easy.
The event is called CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK
It will give the object name to solve the task.
Here an example, untested code on how to do it. Anyone implementing this?
That's a better implementation. Only need to check if coordinates are opposite though.