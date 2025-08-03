MQL5.community: authorization failed
The latest build is 1349 (in case of MT4):
----------------
read the following thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/379375
because some users had similar issue yesterday with MT4 build 1340 and it was fixed after they updated MT4 to the next builds.
MQL5.community: authorization failed
- 2021.10.11
- www.mql5.com
Dear Support Team, I had registered and successfully login into the website mql5.com. Unfortunately, I cannot use in the Trading platform...
Did you find a fix because I'm running into this now
I am having the same issue m"authorization failed"mAqW7k
adese #:read this post #17 for possible reasons and about HowTo.
I am having the same issue m"authorization failed"mAqW7k
I am having the same issue m"authorization failed"mAqW7k
Login to MetaTrader Community via From Terminal. - I can t connect to Metatrader because of a firewall in Windows Firewall, but you need to help your troubleshoot
- 2025.02.11
- www.mql5.com
If so, they may have a firewall in place prevent certain communications or ips, or it may even be the windows firewall itself. Then you probably have network rules in place preventing the communication, either set by the service provider or set in the windows firewall itself
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear Support Team,
I started getting [MQL5.community: authorization failed] error yesterday around 1100hr yesterday 11/10/2021.
Although I noticed about 3 hours later with the journal page flooded with the message.
So, I've gone through the forum going through post of related icidents on MQL5 but mine appears to be unique.
I've done the below;
1. Restarted MT4 terminal several times, - no luck
2. Tried to force update in case there is any, but I think I may have the latest version running - Version:4.00 build 1340 23 July 2021
3. I've restarted my PC countless times also, this doesnt appear to fix the issue at all.
4. Following point 3, I've tried on two other PC apart from mine, just to eliminate the fact that the issue may be local to PC 1, but issue is evident across all other PCs used. Lunched MT4 on my VPS Amazon prime, same error message.
So now, I have tried few things seen on the forum, which other people have tried also,
5. I've changed the Security settings, Binding to IP address, checking and unchecking all options and observed its effect, this appears not to have effect also.
6. This should come before point 4 above, I've changed my password twice, then restarted and retest, this doesnt also work.
7. It is important to state that I am loging onto the Community on MT4 using my "username" and not my email. I've never log onto the termial's community tab with email. So, unsure how the change came about.
8. Also, I've switched off firewall that may be preventing connection.
9. I have Internet Explorer version 20H2 running, no opportunity to update above this as now I can only upgrade to edge.
10. Operating system is Windows 10.
**Update - I have now found out i'm not having the latest version of MT4, however, it appears theres no way to force it to update, I've connected to demo account and restarted terminal several times but it has failed to update by itself, is there a way to force update?
Finally I've tried all I possibly could, with no luck at all.
WHAT CHANGED;
What could've caused the issue;
The only thing I can think of is that an account I have on MQL5, which I also copy by myself onto another MT4 Terminal was in a huge drawdown, which then appears to diable ability to subscribe to it i.e the Green subscription button got greyed out,
Immediately I noticed this, I added some more fund to allow more margin in the account, Margin was 500%, then 1000% when more funds was added, I could see on the journal that when this was added, the signal copying was enabled again and the error left for a while but then came back on afterwards.
Even now that the signal account is just at 30% DD, the issue is still there, and it appears not to just be about the signal, my MT4s have been completely disconnected from the community.
I'll appreciate any help to help triage this issue as I am currently in massive DD on both signal account, and the copy account being unable to manage the trades myself as this issue appears to also prevent EA from trading as it should as EA has stopped taking orders.
Please kindly assist as its urgent
Thank you.
Binding to IP address
had registered and successfully login into the website mql5.com. Unfortunately, I cannot use in the Trading platform. In the Terminal --> Journal --> showing: "MQL5.community: authorization failed".
In the MAXIMUM OPPORTUNITIES with MQL5 community page - always said "login failed", I tried to login, change the password and retype, also show "Login failed" and in Terminal -->Journal repeating to show: ... MQL5.community: authorization failed. I really don't know why.
I had go to Tools-->Options-->Community type again the Login and password, also cannot work.
Is that account blocked to download EAs/Indicators from the Market?
Can you help to solve it?
Many thanks!