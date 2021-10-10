Need help with adding alerts to Awesome oscillator indicator
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
Just search for "Alert" here (top right) select CodeBase (on the left side) and see how others uses Alert()
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
If possible I need help to add 2 separate pop-up and message alerts to this mt5 indicator the Awesome Oscillator on the mt5 chart:
1- First alert when the color changes from Green to Red or Red to Green (And the option to turn the alert on or off)
2-Second alert when it crosses the 0 Level line either crossing up or crossing down (And also an option to turn the alert on or off)
Thank you