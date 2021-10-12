Lot Error
- intergold: And there is not even a search function in the forum. Ridiculous.
You use this.intergold: What can cause the copied lot size go worng?
- Down by reducing the deposit load below 95% (max)
- Up by increasing your account balance vs. what the signal provider has. Signal lot size is adjusted from signal balance and leverage to yours.
- If you had used this you would have found among many:
Icrease lot size - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ???? - MQL5 programming forum (2013)
William Roeder #:
-
You use this.
- Down by reducing the deposit load below 95% (max)
- Up by increasing your account balance vs. what the signal provider has. Signal lot size is adjusted from signal balance and leverage to yours.
- If you had used this you would have found among many:
Icrease lot size - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ???? - MQL5 programming forum (2013)
Hi
Thanks for your answer.
Do you mean that the answer to the lack of support on MQL5 is Google?
On the other hand you might have misunderstood my question. I didn`t ask for ways to increase or decrease the copied lot size. I have methods for that. My question was essentially what causes it in the system of MQL5 or the MT platform itself to copy the wrong lot size? If I know that, it might help to fix the problem at its root.
Thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi there
This is probably the worst website when it comes to customer help. It doesn't exist. And there is not even a search function in the forum. Ridiculous. So I'll post a question that I'm sure was posted before me.
What can cause the copied lot size go worng?
I'm following a signal, where the lot size is 0.1 ona roughly 3K account, whilst the copied lot size on my terminal is 0.2 lot on a 15K account.
Thanks everyone.