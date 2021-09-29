Installing Indicator on MACOS

I'm having an issue installing an indicator I purchased for Mt4. I'm on MACOS and use a program called CrossOver in order to run Mt4. When I try to go to "Terminal", then "Market" to look for the recent purchase, it does not allow me to select anything (pretty much freezes). Does anyone have any ideas on how to fix this issue?
 

I am not a professional with MacOS (I do not have Mac), but there is some general mistake which many users are doing.
It is about Community tab in Metatrader.

So, you can fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
You forum login is nardo19 (do notuse your email for login).

Besides, you can look at Metatrader journal for possible error's explanation.

 
 Yeah, I'm signed in but it will not allow me to click on "Purchased" or anything under the "Market" tab.

 

